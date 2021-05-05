Las Vegas cannabis dispensary Planet 13 looking to fill 140 workers in hiring blitz

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas cannabis dispensary Planet 13 says it's looking to hire 140 people as soon as possible and expects that number to rise.

According to the company, Planet 13 is seeing a boom in business following the rapid return of tourists to the valley.

The company says it cannot hire fast enough. It's offering signing bonuses and adding new job opportunities faster than it can fill earlier postings, a spokesperson says.

Initially, 80 jobs were posted in April before being bumped well above 100.

“As cannabis sales surge and the post-pandemic boom in Vegas creates a hiring frenzy, Planet 13 wants to attract the best candidates to grow with us in this exciting industry," wrote co-CEO Larry Scheffler in a press release announcing the open positions.

"The Cannabis Industry offers a tremendous opportunity for talented people who experienced job loss last year, Planet 13 is excited to be able to offer an exciting new career.”

To learn more or apply for a job with Planet 13 visit Planet13LasVegas.com.