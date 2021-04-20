Report: marijuana industry more popular during pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to Forbes Magazine the marijuana industry grew in popularity during the pandemic.

Sales jumped to $17.5M last year.

Brenda Gunsallus manages the local dispensary Sahara Wellness.

She says during the pandemic she saw an increase in customers who were struggling with anxiety and sleep turning to cannabis to help ease their minds.

"People didn't know what was going to happen next, everybody thought it was just going to be for a few weeks then it kept going for months and months and months. It was anxiety and stress. Noone was sleeping. So this really helped them," Gunsallus said.

Several dispensaries also switched up their business models and began offering deliveries.

Today several dispensaries are offering deals.

Planet 13 is giving away promotional products every 20 minutes.

And The Source is offering buy 2 get 1 free on certain products.