Hawaii visitor hits $345K jackpot at Palace Station hotel-casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Wheel Of Fortune is on a roll: a lucky woman from Hawaii hit a $345K dollar jackpot off a spin that cost $1.25.

Luisa Muliau was playing Wheel of Fortune Wild Red Sevens progressive May 9 when her $1.25 bet landed her a huge $345,499.36 payout after the game’s WOF symbols lined up perfectly.

Just last month Wheel Of Fortune slot machines gave out several jackpots.

One was almost $239,000 at that same casino.

A man won almost $3 million at the Venetian.

And a local woman won a little over $600,000 at the Red Rock casino.

