Watch
PositivelyLV

Actions

Hawaii visitor hits $345K jackpot at Palace Station hotel-casino

items.[0].videoTitle
The Wheel Of Fortune is on a roll: a lucky woman from Hawaii hit a $345K dollar jackpot off a spin that cost $1.25. It happened at Palace Station.
Posted at 8:05 AM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 11:33:54-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Wheel Of Fortune is on a roll: a lucky woman from Hawaii hit a $345K dollar jackpot off a spin that cost $1.25.

Luisa Muliau was playing Wheel of Fortune Wild Red Sevens progressive May 9 when her $1.25 bet landed her a huge $345,499.36 payout after the game’s WOF symbols lined up perfectly.

Just last month Wheel Of Fortune slot machines gave out several jackpots.

One was almost $239,000 at that same casino.

A man won almost $3 million at the Venetian.

And a local woman won a little over $600,000 at the Red Rock casino.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH