Golden Knights mark 5 years since 1 October with blood drive, 'Vegas Strong' LVMPD cruiser

VGK-branded LVMPD cruiser unveiled
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Five years later, the Vegas Golden Knights are showing love for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on 1 October. The Knights and LVMPD unveiled a co-branded "Vegas Strong" police cruiser on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 — five years after the Route 91 Harvest Festival massacre.
Posted at 10:18 AM, Oct 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-01 13:18:58-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights were out in the community on Saturday to mark the fifth year since the 1 October tragedy.

Along with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers, the Knights unveiled a custom VGK-themed police cruiser featuring the team's logo and the "Vegas Born" slogan. LVMPD says the cruiser will be used at recruiting events.

At 8 a.m., a 1 October memorial blood drive began at City National Arena in Summerlin. It's expected to feature visits from players and VGK staff, former Golden Knight Deryk Engelland, mascot Chance and other members of the VGK cast.

WATCH: Original Vegas Golden Knights players reflect on their special bond with the community after 1 October

The blood drive runs until 5 p.m. Appointments can be made in advance at donors.vitalant.org by entering sponsor code VGK.

Golden Knights also participated in their customary visits with first responders impacted by the shooting, including firefighters, police officers and 911 dispatchers.

