Golden Knights mark 5 years since 1 October with blood drive, 'Vegas Strong' LVMPD cruiser

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights were out in the community on Saturday to mark the fifth year since the 1 October tragedy.

Along with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers, the Knights unveiled a custom VGK-themed police cruiser featuring the team's logo and the "Vegas Born" slogan. LVMPD says the cruiser will be used at recruiting events.

We’re honored to partner with @LVMPD on this new police cruiser 💛 #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/zCRRdfYh9y — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 1, 2022

At 8 a.m., a 1 October memorial blood drive began at City National Arena in Summerlin. It's expected to feature visits from players and VGK staff, former Golden Knight Deryk Engelland, mascot Chance and other members of the VGK cast.

The blood drive runs until 5 p.m. Appointments can be made in advance at donors.vitalant.org by entering sponsor code VGK.

Golden Knights also participated in their customary visits with first responders impacted by the shooting, including firefighters, police officers and 911 dispatchers.