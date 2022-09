LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As we mark 5 years since the 1 October tragedy, KTNV is remembering with you.

Our journalists are showing how our valley is Vegas Stronger.

Join us for live coverage on Saturday, October 1st as we pay tribute to those who lost their lives, those who survived, and those first responders who served with bravery.

KTNV will be airing stories all week leading up to our One October special.