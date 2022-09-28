The Melanson Family recounts memories of 'Beating the Odds' on 1 October

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In speaking with the Melanson family about what they experienced on 1 October, what stands out immediately is the lack of anger and resentment following a night that changed their lives forever.

Though their wounds have turned to scars, "resilience" is the message woven into the fabric of the Melanson family, as they prove what it means to be "Vegas Strong."

Stephanie Melanson recalls going to the Route 91 festival year after year. She was especially excited to attend in 2017, as she would get to spend this special moment with her sister and mother.

“I just bought the tickets for Mother’s Day and we were just excited to have a girl's weekend,” Stephanie said.

At approximately 10:05 p.m., shots suddenly rang out as the shooter began targeting people in the crowd below and things around the girls and their mother got increasingly chaotic.

A stranger in the crowd next to them happened to be a former firefighter, the first of many strangers this tragic night who would cross the family's path offering help.

Stephanie Melanson took cover at the Tropicana Hotel, remaining locked down in the hotel for hours with her only form of contact with her family being her cell phone.

Going a different direction, Paige Melanson also ran and eventually made it to an ambulance. But as both sisters made their way to safety, the family's concern soon turned to where their mother, Rosemarie Melanson, ended up.

It would take 11 hours for Steve Melanson to find Rosemarie — in the hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

What followed was an emotional rollercoaster of a medical journey, as Rosemarie endured 13 months of unstable and grueling recovery. In the end, Rosemarie Melanson made a full recovery, despite all odds.

Five years later, Rosemarie has written a book to share her story and remind us all to "replenish our cups, with love, kindness and compassion."

"Beating the Odds" by Rosemarie Melanson comes out on Oct. 5.