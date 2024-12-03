Giving Tuesday: Las Vegas nonprofits featured in Channel 13 reporting this year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Giving Tuesday— a movement by millions worldwide to celebrate generosity — Channel 13 reporters wanted to spotlight a few local organizations they've worked with over the past year.

Good Morning Las Vegas anchor Justin Hinton worked with the Down Syndrome Organization of Southern Nevada this year to help with their annual Buddy Walk.

The walk is aimed at raising awareness of the needs of people in our community with Down Syndrome and raising money to help them.

Justin Hinton explains what working with the Down Syndrome Organization of Southern Nevada means to him:

Senior political reporter Steve Sebelius wanted to highlight the work of the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada this Giving Tuesday.

The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada provides legal services to people who can't afford them and don't have the right to a lawyer because they are involved in civil or family court matters.

The center also oversees the Resiliency and Justice Center, which started in the aftermath of the 1 October mass shooting. It now offers services for all victims of crime, including counseling, access to victims of crime funds and legal services.

Watch: Steve Sebelius reflects on working with the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada this year

The Legal Aid Center is raising funds to build a new building to house the Resiliency and Justice Center and expects construction to begin soon.

Meteorologist and climate reporter Geneva Zoltek worked with two local nonprofits for a unique story this year about a goose blood transfusion.

Tender Loving Coops and Raise the Bar-N Foundation did not hesitate to help Stewart the goose after a successful animal rescue that highlighted the problem of pet dumping in parks in Las Vegas.

Watch: Geneva Zoltek looks back on her reporting with Tender Loving Coops and Raise the Bar-N Foundation

Both organizations say their commitment to helping Las Vegas' animals is "unmatched."

Channel 13 anchor Tricia Kean works with Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada every year and wanted to highlight them on Giving Tuesday.

Kean says she was drawn to Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada because they help students learn personal finance and prepare for the business of life.

With one of the largest school districts in the nation, organizers say the new 40,000-square-foot Inspirational Center is a must in our community. Kean, who toured the facility earlier this year, called it "Disneyland for lessons of financial literacy."

Watch: Tricia Kean explains why she's supporting Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada on Giving Tuesday

If you're considering donating to a charity this holiday season, anchor Abel Garcia has tips to verify an organization is legitimate. Here's what to know:

