Junior Achievement's new Inspiration Center aims to teach students about business of life

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada is mega sizing here in the valley.

The nonprofit has moved into a 40,000 square foot space. You could say it's the Disneyland for lessons in financial literacy, from banking, work and career readiness.

Channel 13's Tricia Kean got an exclusive tour of the new digs that's an effort of every major for in our valley, from business, government, banking, gaming and education.

Finished exterior touches are being put on the Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada's Inspiration Center.

What was once a vacant building just four years ago has transformed into a multi-million dollar financial learning mecca for southern Nevada students.

While still under construction, Kean got an exclusive personal tour of the massive inspiration center.

"Those are acoustacal clouds, but they are also clouds that people have sponsored," said CEO Michelle Jackson.

Jackson calls the new center a game changer in financial literacy skills for southern Nevada students.

"Every young person is going to be more successful if they know who they want to be when they grow up from the standpoint of a career. And then when you get that first paycheck, knowing how to manage your money, whether it's a budget, how to invest money, everyone needs these skills," she said.

Those skills begin in the two cities developed by Junior Achievement, Biz Town and Finance Park, where students learn the business of life, bridging the gap between what students learn in school and how to apply those skills in the real world.

Going into Biz Town, you see some familiar names, like gaming brands.

"You've got Caesars Entertainment here," Jackson said.

And across the way is PNC Bank.

"This business is the largest one in Biz Town. They can have 11 students working just in this space to represent banking and finance," Jackson said.

Community support in Biz Town is on display booth after booth.

"We got Five Guys Burgers and Fries. This is going to be the Las Vegas Raiders Space," Jackson said.

Even global names like Google are part of Biz Town.

More than $16 million has been raised so far to make this mega learning mega center possible, with $4 million more to go.

"This is actually one of the spaces that's still available for people," Jackson said.

With one of the largest school districts in the nation, Jackson said the Inspirational Center is a must in our community.

Finance Park is also filled with community services and business on display.

"United Health Care is the next space right across from us where they are going to budget for health care for the families," Jackson said.

The Inspiration Center should be complete by October, but Junior Achievement will host camps during the summer, and Jackson can't wait for local kids to soak it all in.

"When they come to this town and they see all of the different career possibilities, they start to understand why their education matters and how it's going to be a part of them being successful in reaching their goals and becoming, you know, the person, the career that they want," she said.