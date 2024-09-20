This is how you can verify if a charity is legitimate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Wednesday, Channel 13 brought you a report on the former executive director of the LVMPD Foundation allegedly stealing tens of thousands in nonprofit funds.

Now, questions are raised on how to tell if a nonprofit is legitimate, and I wanted to get those answers for you.

Take a look at these websites that can make the verification process a littler easier.



Here's how it works:

First, check if the nonprofit is registered as a 501(c)3 at IRS.gov

(Charity Navigator) or <b>GuideStar</b> to review their finances and accountability. Finally, make sure they have clear contact information and a legitimate website. Avoid any organization that seems overly aggressive or unclear.

A little research can ensure your donations make a real impact in the community.