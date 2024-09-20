Watch Now
Local News

This is how you can verify if a charity is legitimate

Questions are raised on how to tell if a nonprofit is legitimate following our report on the alleged theft of thousands in nonprofit funds by the former executive director of the LVMPD Foundation. Channel 13 looked into getting those answers for you.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Wednesday, Channel 13 brought you a report on the former executive director of the LVMPD Foundation allegedly stealing tens of thousands in nonprofit funds.

Now, questions are raised on how to tell if a nonprofit is legitimate, and I wanted to get those answers for you.

Take a look at these websites that can make the verification process a littler easier.

  1. IRS Tax-Exempt Status
  2. Charity Watch
  3. GuideStar

Here's how it works:

  • First, check if the nonprofit is registered as a 501(c)3 at IRS.gov
  • Then, use Charity Watch (Charity Navigator) or <b>GuideStar</b> to review their finances and accountability.
  • Finally, make sure they have clear contact information and a legitimate website. Avoid any organization that seems overly aggressive or unclear.

A little research can ensure your donations make a real impact in the community.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc.

