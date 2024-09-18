Former LVMPD Foundation leader accused of stealing nonprofit funds

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The former executive director of two local nonprofits, Thomas Kovach Jr., is facing 19 theft charges from 2018 to 2022, according to court records.

Kovach was the executive director of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation and Project Real — both are 501(c)3 nonprofits.

Channel 13 obtained the 18 page criminal complaint detailing the felony theft charges.

In it, Kovach is accused of "willingfuly, knowingly, feloniously and without lawful authority" committing theft equally a totaling up to half a million dollars. He's also accused of diverting funds from LVMPD foundation to Project Real.

On Project Real's website, it states:

"Our mission is to help students become the greatest versions of themselves by breaking down barriers to success with knowledge that extends beyond their classrooms."

According to IRS tax filings, Kovach was the executive director at LVMPD Foundation for nearly eight years.

Channel 13 reached out to the LVMPD Foundation.

Current executive director Karen Marben said in an email statement:

"The LVMPD Foundation is fully cooperating with Metro and their investigation of this matter. We remain steadfast in our commitment to our mission and the community we serve."

Marben confirmed Kovach was executive director of the foundation until early 2023.

According to tax forms, Kovach was paid $180,000 from the LVMPD Foundation and $108,000 from Project Real in 2022, as executive director of both nonprofits.

The same form filed by Marben showed LVMPD Foundation gave a $50,000 grant to Project Real in 2022.

We reached out to Project Real for a response and are waiting to hear back.

Kovach has been interviewed by Channel 13 on a number of occasions over the years.

In March 2023, we spoke to Kovach about LVMPD Foundation.

"LVMPD Foundation exists to raise important funds for Metro," said Kovach at the time.

Channel 13 attempted to speak with Kovach on Wednesday, but he did not answer for comment.

Kovach has retained attorney Dominic Gentile who said his client does not have comment at this time.

He's scheduled to be in court for his initial appearance on October 28.