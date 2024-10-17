Watch Now
"Thousands of steps toward a better tomorrow" with Las Vegas' Buddy Walk

Channel 13's Justin Hinton meets with organizers of this year's event.
Channel 13's Justin Hinton talked to organizers of the Buddy Walk and asked what it means to them and the community.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Down Syndrome Organization of Southern Nevada will host its annual Buddy Walk on Sunday to advocate for the Down syndrome community in the United States.

This year's walk, partnered with Clark County officials and the Nevada Governor's Council, will be led by the Green Valley High School Gators Marching Band.

The event will feature a 'fun zone' with lots of activities for the entire family— including bouncers, slides, face painting, jugglers and more.

According to the National Down Syndrome Society, the organization that created the Buddy Walk event in 1995, thousands of steps have been taken toward a better tomorrow.

Channel 13's Justin Hinton will be the emceeing the event.

The walk is free— you can register and create walking teams here.

