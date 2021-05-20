Dunkin’ announces Iced Coffee Day to benefit foundation

Dunkin’ invites Southern Nevada residents to enjoy an Iced Coffee while giving back to the community during Iced Coffee Day.

On May 26, $0.50 of any Iced Coffee sold at participating Dunkin’ restaurants across the valley will benefit the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and its mission to bring joy to kids battling hunger or illness.

Since 2006, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $30 million and will grant $7 million this year. Within the past year, the Foundation has supported local organizations like Three Square Food Bank.

Guests can customize their Dunkin’ Iced Coffee just the way they like it, with a variety of dairy and non-dairy, sweetener, and flavor options. Dunkin’ is the market leader in the Iced Coffee category, delivering freshly brewed Iced Coffee to guests every day, with a smooth, delicious taste.

To learn more about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, visit their website.