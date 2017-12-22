Where to eat Christmas dinner in Las Vegas

Here is a list of Las Vegas valley restaurants that will be serving special meals in honor of Christmas:



ALIANTE CASINO-HOTEL

MRKT will offer a special three-course meal on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 3 p.m. to close for $60. For starters, the special includes the choice of heirloom tomato salad with burrata cheese, prosciutto de parma, fresh basil with a balsamic vinegar glaze or potato gnocchi soup with caramelized carrots. The main course features pan-seared Chilean sea bass with sautéed leeks, roasted red bell pepper, and tomato puree or a braised beef cheek with carrot, celery and potato puree. To end the meal, diners can enjoy trifle with fresh fruits, berries, and sweet cream



Bistro 57’s Christmas Day menu features a three-course dinner, starting with an arugula salad with roasted pecans in a honey lemon dressing, a ribeye steak and scallops in a light lobster sauce and warm panettone with cinnamon ice cream for dessert. The Christmas special will be served from 3 p.m. to close for $40.



BOBBY'S BURGER PALACE

Bobby's Burger Palace is serving up a Christmas Burger, which includes Monterey Jack cheese, red chile sauce and green chile salsa. You can also get a whipped Dulce de Leche milkshake to wash it all down.



CALIFORNIA HOTEL-CASINO

Redwood Steakhouse will serve a traditional Christmas Day (Monday, Dec. 25) dinner special for $28. The dinner includes roast turkey with cornbread and sausage stuffing, turkey gravy, buttery mashed potatoes, pecan candied yams and roasted Brussel sprouts. For dessert, guests can enjoy their choice of a pumpkin or custard pie.



Market Street Café will offer a Christmas Day special for $12.99. The special offers the choice of a traditional roast turkey with all the trimmings or a baked ham dinner drizzled with fruit sauce, including all the trimmings.



CANNERY HOTEL-CASINO

Cannery Row Buffet will serve Christmas Day (Monday, Dec. 25) specials from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. for $15.99 with a C.A.N. Club card or $17.99 without a player’s card. The holiday specials will feature roast turkey with all the fixings, leg of lamb, carved ham, lemon chicken with capers and tomatoes, beef steak Forestiers and green bean casserole. The buffet will also feature authentic Mexican and Chinese dishes along with a fully stocked salad bar and assorted desserts.



Victory’s Café will offer traditional holiday dinners for $11.99 with a C.A.N. Club card or $13.99 without the card from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. on Christmas Day. The specials include baked ham served with baked yam with honey cinnamon butter and vegetable du jour and roasted turkey with giblet gravy, mashed potatoes and vegetable du jour.



Waverly’s Steakhouse will serve up a delicious meal on Christmas Day between 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. for $35.99 with a C.A.N. Club card or $37.99 without the card. The special menu features bacon wrapped filet with an apricot glaze, roasted squash, fennel, beets, truffle mashed potatoes and a holiday dessert.



CARMINE'S IN THE FORUM SHOP

On Christmas Day, Carmine’s will feature the Chicken Alla Romana with breaded chicken cutlets, fresh mozzarella, roasted red potatoes, rapini, red peppers, capers and a lemon butter sauce. In addition to the Christmas special, the entire Italian menu will be available as well. Perfect for families and large groups, this dish serves 4 – 6 people and is priced at $55.95.



CLEO

Cleo at SLS Las Vegas will bring the gift of Mediterranean cuisine with special Christmas offerings available from 5 to 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 25. Holiday dishes, available exclusively for the day, include bagel and lox served on a simit with Persian cucumber, cream cheese, smoked salmon, red onion and caviar, priced at $20; a coffee cocoa rub prime ribeye steak with smoked eggplant cream, Greek yogurt, marble potato and pickled pepper for $42; and sticky toffee cake served with butterscotch, walnut feuilletine and vanilla gelato priced at $10. The full menu will also be available.



THE COFFEE SHOP AT TREASURE ISLAND

The Coffee Shop will offer a special dinner on Dec. 24 and 25. Choice of roasted beet or wild mushroom crab soup; choice of 16 oz. porterhouse steak or roast prime rib of beef; and individual-sized bourbon pecan pie with ice cream. Cost is $45. Served 3 to 11 p.m.



CUCINA BY WOLFGANG PUCK

Dinner specials include sauteed veal sweetbreads ($22), wood overn-roasted quail ($34), and braised veal osso bucco ($36).



DELMONICO STEAKHOUSE

Christmas Day selections include Butter roasted quail with roasted chestnut puree, winter root vegetables and jus lie for $38, and individual homemade kurobuta ham with pan gravy, baby sweet potatoes, and southern cooked greens for $42. Dessert includes an apple tart with spiced creme anglaise and calvados macerated currants for $13.



DJT

Christmas dinner includes a 16 oz. boneless herb roasted prime rib, twice baked potato, smoked gouda creamed spinach and brandy mushroom sauce for $48 per person.



EASTSIDE CANNERY HOTEL-CASINO

On Christmas Day, Carve will serve a braised lamb shank special that includes saffron and parmesan risotto, sautéed vegetables and natural pan reduction. Diners can also choose to enjoy a house salad or lobster bisque with their meal. The special is available to order from 5 p.m. – close for $37 with a C.A.N. Club Card.



Snaps is offering a holiday platter special all day on Christmas Day for $12.99 with a C.A.N. Club Card. The holiday platter features sliced turkey, glazed ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, sweet potato, green bean casserole and a slice of pumpkin or pecan pie.



EMERIL'S NEW ORLEANS FISH HOUSE

Entree selections on Christmas include slow roasted crispy berkshire pork belly, rice and pigeon peak cake with wasaka sauce for $17, beef tartare with a truffle vinaigrette, quail egg, and brioche for $19, and deep fried poussin with a sweet potato puree and cranberry pecan chutney for $33.



FREMONT HOTEL-CASINO

Second Street Grill is serving up a three-course Christmas Day special from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. for $47. To start the meal, diners can choose from either a soup or salad. For the main course, guests can devour a lobster and crab risotto with a prime cut filet served with roasted asparagus spears. End the meal with a slice of Chef selected pie.



GILLEY'S SALOON, DANCE HALL & BAR-B-QUE

Gilley's will offer a special holiday dinner on Dec. 24 and 25. Menu highlights include sweet potato salad, maple bourbon roasted turkey, Yukon gold whipped potatoes, and pumpkin custard pudding. Cost is $40 per person from 3 to 11 p.m.



GOLD COAST HOTEL-CASINO

Cornerstone will serve delectable three-course Christmas Day dining options from 4 p.m. to close. To start, guests will have the choice of seafood bisque or a holiday salad with shaved Brussel sprouts, red cabbage, granny smith apples, candied walnuts and white balsamic vinaigrette. For the main entrée, diners can enjoy a traditional tom turkey dinner with sage dressing, candied yams, green beans, mashed potatoes with giblet gravy and house-made cranberry sauce for $36. They can also choose the pan seared sea bass served with risotto and grilled asparagus for $40. To finish the meal, guests will be served a slice of eggnog cheesecake.



Ports O’Call Buffet will offer Christmas Day specials all day long for $11.99 with Emerald B Connected Card, $13.99 with Sapphire B Connected card, $15.99 with Ruby B Connected card and $17.99 without a card. Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. and will feature made-to-order omelets, benedicts, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage links, freshly sliced fruit, menudo and more. The holiday menu will be served from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. and includes veal Osso Bucco, fried shrimp, roast leg of lamb, shrimp scampi, duck legs a l’orange, grilled maple salmon, cinnamon glazed yams, assorted California rolls, giblet gravy, sage dressing, shrimp cocktail, filet of tilapia française, a full array of salad bar specialties and asparagus salad. For dessert, guests can enjoy holiday pies, cakes and pastries, hand-scooped gelato, bread pudding, fruit cobbler and a chocolate fountain.



HASH HOUSE A GO GO

Ho Ho Ho a Go Go at Hash House with delicious holiday brunch and dinner specials in addition to their regular menu filled with generous portions of twisted farm food.



Brunch special:

· Peppermint Bark Pancake - A traditional Hash House buttermilk pancake mixed with crushed candy canes, topped with fresh whipped cream and served with a side of hot fudge sauce

· Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast – Rich, cream cheese sandwiched between two pieces of milk bread and dipped in banana cinnamon cream batter, griddled to perfection, topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries.



Dinner specials:

· Prime Rib – House cooked prime rib served with garlic mashed potatoes, sautéed vegetables, au jus, and horseradish cream

· Shrimp Scampi with Angel Hair Pasta – Sautéed jump shrimp atop a bed of angel hair pasta tossed with lemon butter wine sauce, tomato, green onion, and garlic

· Gingerbread Bread Pudding – Hash House’s famous bread pudding with gingerbread spices for the holidays, served with vanilla bean ice cream and homemade caramel sauce



HEXX KITCHEN + BAR

On Dec. 25, HEXX kitchen + bar will offer an all-you-can-eat prime rib dinner from 4 to 10 p.m., priced at $65 per person. To make a reservation, please contact 702-331-5100 or visit www.hexxlasvegas.com.



HOKKAIDO TEPPANYAKI STEAK HOUSE

The Downtown Summerlin Japanese restaurant is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day starting at 3:30 p.m. Hokkaido is known for their extravagant desserts like the Fire Ball, made with a Valrhona French chocolate sphere that melts away when lit on fire to reveal caramelized bananas, vanilla ice cream, a butter sugared crumble, and a fried Twinkie. Other treats include Fresh Cotton Candy, Lychee Creme Brulee, and a Hot Moist Chocolate Cake.



HOUSE OF BLUES RESTAURANT

This Christmas, House of Blues Restaurant & Bar will offer a Christmas Buffet for both lunch and dinner. Lunch is $25 for adults and $15 for kids, dinner is $30 for adults and $20 for kids. Beverages, alcoholic or non-alcoholic (including soda and juice), are not included in the price of the buffet. Tax and gratuity are also not included.



Carving Station – Brown Sugar Spiced Ham with creole mustard, Smoked Beef Brisket with Memphis-style BBQ sauce



Essentials – Butternut Squash Soup, Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes, New Orleans Style Dirty Stuffing, Spice Roasted Yams with Maple and Pecans, Green Bean Casserole, Braised Collard Greens, Baked Winter Vegetables, Cream Corn, Roasted Squash Wedges with Spicy Honey, House of Blues Autumn Salad, Cornbread muffins with Honey Butter



Desserts – Bourbon Cranberry Bread Pudding, Waffle Bar, Plain & Pumpkin with assorted toppings, Hot Apple Cider



JOKERS WILD CAFE

Court Café will offer a special Christmas Day spiral ham dinner for $9.99 from 11 a.m. to close. The dining special is served with bread stuffing, vegetables, candied yams, soup or salad and a slice of holiday pie.



JW MARRIOTT LAS VEGAS AND RAMPART CASINO

Whether fine dining, café or buffet, JW Marriott Las Vegas and Rampart Casino have just what you’re craving this holiday!

Rampart Buffet

Christmas Buffet $19.99 with Rampart Rewards, $21.99 without card. Served from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. For large group inquiries, call 702-507-5944

Hawthorn Grill

Christmas Brunch $56 plus tax for adults, $28 plus tax per child. Children under five are free. Served from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Three-Course Christmas Dinner $62 per person plus tax. Served from 4 – 9 p.m.

Promenade Café Specials

Three-Course Christmas Dinner. $18.99 plus tax. Served from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.



LA CAVE WINE & FOOD HIDEAWAY

La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas will celebrate that tradition with a hearty Christmas Eve and Christmas dinner of tender venison loin, available exclusively on Sunday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 25. The Christmas feast, prepared by Executive Chef William DeMarco, will be served with corn puree, purple asparagus and Dijon cream, priced at $26. The traditional dinner is also available as a prix-fixe dinner, with the additions of mushroom grits made with pecorino cheese and truffles, warm salt-roasted beets and a festive seasonal cheesecake, priced at $56. The cheesecake will also be served a la carte, priced at $9. La Cave will be open from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Day.



LAVO Italian Restaurant in The Palazzo

On Christmas Day, LAVO will feature a special menu complete with Chateaubriand Rossini served with smashed pee wee potatoes and topped with a truffle madeira ($65), a chestnut risotto with wild mushroom, micro carrots and tarragon ($28) as well as a chocolate peppermint layered cake with marshmallow snowman and peppermint bark ($12).



MAIN STREET CASINO

Triple 7 will offer Christmas Day specials for $12.99 from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. The special offers the choice of a traditional roast turkey with all the trimmings or a baked ham dinner drizzled with fruit sauce, including all the trimmings.



MBSTEAK

MB Steak, brothers David and Michael Morton’s celebrated new restaurant at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, will bring holiday cheer with a traditional prime rib dinner served exclusively on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.



Prepared by Executive Chef Patrick Munster, the 20-ounce cut of prime rib roast will be served with butter-braised marble potatoes, herb au jus and creamy horseradish, priced at $49. A recommended pairing for the dinner is a cabernet blend, Antinori Guado al Tasso Il Bruciato, Bolgheri, Tuscany, 2015. Among desserts is a bourbon pumpkin toffee cake with ginger ice cream and honey Florentine, priced at $16. MB Steak’s full menu, featuring a wide selection of premium steaks, savory sides and decadent desserts, will also be available. MB Steak will open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day starting at 5 p.m.



THE ORLEANS HOTEL-CASINO

Alder & Birch will serve a delicious four-course Christmas Day menu on Dec. 25 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. for $52. To start, diners can enjoy a lump crab and shrimp cocktail that includes jumbo prawns and a snow crab claw served with house-made cocktail sauce. They will also have the option to have classic lobster bisque laced with cognac, lobster meat and crème Fraiche or a Waldorf salad. For the entrée, guests can order a mixed grill trio which includes steak Diane served with mushrooms, a creamy brandy and Dijon mustard bordelaise sauce, lamb lollipop with roasted garlic jus and shrimp scampi sautéed in roasted garlic and tomato concasse in a citrus beurre blanc sauce. The plate will also be served with mushroom risotto and grilled asparagus. Another entrée option guests can order will be the Beef Wellington that includes seared filet mignon topped with mushroom duxelle and pate wrapped in puff pastry and baked. The dish is served with Madeira wine sauce, roasted chateau potatoes and sautéed Brussels sprouts. For dessert, guests will be served a pumpkin cheesecake with fresh berries and whipped cream.



Prime Rib Loft is offering a special Christmas Day dinner menu from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. for $48. The dinner will begin with the choice of cheesy shrimp and grits, corn chowder or an iceberg salad with iceberg lettuce, crumbled bleu cheese, diced tomatoes, green onions, back and hard cooked egg with bleu cheese dressing. The main entrée will feature petite filet mignon and crab-stuffed Canadian lobster tail served with the choice of scalloped or baked potato and the Chef’s selection of fresh vegetables. To finish off the holiday meal, guests can enjoy warm chocolate lava cake served with vanilla bean ice cream and fresh berries.



For $19.99, diners can savor a mouthwatering land and sea meal at Copper Whisk on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. Start the holiday dinner with a choice of soup or salad, followed by a land a



sea dish, featuring petite filet mignon stuffed with Boursin cheese and two jumbo crab stuffed shrimp with lemon butter sauce, croquette potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. A delicious slice of Copper Whisk’s traditional yule log will be served for dessert.



PKWY TAVERN RAMPART

The special Christmas menu served on Dec. 25 includes Chef Lanny’s Turkey Pot Pie $14.95: Roasted Turkey and vegetables in a creamy New Belgium Brewing Fat Tire Gravy with a garlic biscuit top.



REMEDY'S AND DISTILL

Locals’ favorite hangout spots Remedy’s and Distill is offering a hearty Christmas special for $15.95. Served from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.



Christmas Special

Honey Glazed Ham with Red Eye Gravy, Bourbon Candy Yams, Green Beans, with Almond Vinaigrette, Dinner Rolls with Honey Butter, and Deep Fried Pumpkin Pie.



RI RA LAS VEGAS

Rí Rá Las Vegas brings an Irish Christmas to all Monday, Dec. 25 from 11 a.m. until 2 a.m., with a specialty menu that is guaranteed to make taste buds go wild. The specialty menu includes: Irish Christmas Dinner ($24), roasted turkey and gravy, served with sage and onion stuffing, with a side of roasted potatoes, brussel sprouts, carrot and parsnip mash topped with homemade cranberry sauce. Ham is available for an additional $7; Ham Christmas Dinner ($24), ham glazed with orange juice, clove and honey, served with a side of green beans, Yukon mashed potatoes, sautéed green beans, Jameson honey glazed carrots and topped with homemade cranberry sauce. Guests can satisfy their sweet tooth with desserts such as Apple Pie, Fresh Baked Cinnamon and Sugar Spiced Apples or Vanilla Ice Cream ($8).



SAM'S TOWN HOTEL & GAMBLING HALL

The Angry Butcher will serve a special Christmas Day menu from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., featuring unique takes on traditional holiday favorites for $38. The meal will begin with pan-roasted jumbo shrimp filled with lump crab, spicy red pepper remoulade or a winter salad with crisp salad greens, sun-dried cranberries, candied walnuts and red wine vinaigrette. For the main course, guests can enjoy three options, including the slow roasted turkey breast with sourdough stuffing, cranberry relish, and turkey gravy; baked bone-in ham with desert honey and cloves apple raisin glaze; or oven-roasted prime rib eye in pan juices and creamed horseradish. Each entrée will be served with scalloped potatoes or baked potatoes, buttered carrots and Brussel sprouts, and Parker House rolls with butter. Diners can end their meal with a delicious crème Brulee pistachio cheesecake.



Big Mess will be offering guests a chance to relax on Christmas Day while they do the cooking for them with the Family Feast to-go dinners. There are three to-dinners to choose from with the first choice being a traditional slow-roasted turkey basted with butter and sage, mashed potatoes and turkey gravy, green beans with stewed tomatoes, Big Mess drop biscuits and honey butter, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, baked citrus sweet potatoes and a whole pumpkin pie with whipped cream for $149. The second to-go dinner option is also $149 and includes tender smoked ham with brown sugar and cloves, scalloped potatoes, baked yams, green bean casserole, ambrosia salad, Kings Hawaiian rolls and Yule tide log for dessert. The third to-go dinner option is slow roasted prime rib of beef with fresh herbs and au jus, au gratin potatoes, smashed sweet potatoes, pan seared Brussel sprouts, Caesar salad, Kings Hawaiian rolls and Yule tide log for $199. The to-go meals serve eight to 10 people. Guests must reserve their order before Monday, Dec. 18. Orders will be available for pickup on Dec. 25 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.



SEAFOOD SHACK AT TREASURE ISLAND

The Seafood Shack will serve Christmas paella with Maine lobster, shrimp, chicken, clams, mussels and Spanish chorizo and warm cranberry-white chocolate bread pudding. Available Dec. 24 and 25 for $45 per person. Served 5 to 10 p.m.



SID'S CAFE AT WESTGATE

Available for $32 per person, the Sid’s Café Christmas menu includes a Prime Rib Steak with grilled asparagus, fingerling potatoes, and brandy peppercorn sauce. Shrimp Scampi is also available for $9 and Maine Lobster, Oscar style, is available for $12.



BUDDY V'S RISTORANTE at Grand Canal Shoppes

Buddy V’s offers a special Christmas prix fixe menu for $53 per person, an optional wine pairing is $30 per person or guests can opt for a bottle of Prosecco for $20



Appetizer– Roasted Butternut Squash Soup with apple-squash compote, pepitas, panna dolce



Entrée – Herb-Crusted Prime Rib with smoked garlic whipped potatoes, roasted cremini mushrooms and cipollini onions, chianti jus



Dessert – Holiday Yule Log with chocolate cake and mousse



SIEGEL'S 1941 AT EL CORTEZ

With the holiday’s around the corner Siegel’s 1941 at El Cortez is gearing up with holiday menus for Christmas and Chanukah.



Chanukah menu from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Dec. 12 through Dec. 20:

Appetizers – Chopped chicken livers, matzo ball soup, tossed green salad

Entrée – Choice of brisket of beef served with potato latkes, kasha & bowties, and steamed broccoli; or roasted apricot chicken served with potato latkes, kasha & bowties and steamed broccoli

Dessert – Choice of sweet raisin kugel or ice cream

Priced at $19.95 with player’s card or $24.95 without player’s card



Christmas menu from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 25:

Appetizer – Choice of tossed green salad or roasted butternut squash soup

Entrée – Choice of fresh roasted Tom turkey served with giblet gravy, sage dressing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and green beans amandine; or Smithfield ham served with brandy-pineapple sauce, sweet potatoes, and green beans amandine

Dessert – Choice of pumpkin, apple or pecan pie

Priced at $19.95 with player’s card or $24.95 without player’s card



SOUTH POINT

South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa welcomes all to enjoy a Christmas feast with friends and family on Monday, Dec. 25. The Garden buffet will serve a Christmas Brunch Buffet for $16.95 for club members and $19.95 for non-members. The dinner buffet is also $16.95 and $19.95.



Other South Point restaurants:



Baja Miguel’s will serve a three-course menu with a complimentary house margarita or glass of wine for $17.95 per person from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., including:

Appetizers: Salad Fiesta, chopped romaine with corn, tomatoes, black olives, grated cheese, and tortilla strips with a salsa ranch dressing; or Chicken Tortilla Soup.

Entrées: Herb Roasted Young Turkey, served with giblet gravy, apple dressing, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, maple glazed yams, green beans and cranberry relish; or Carne Navidad, a 12-ounce rib eye steak topped with sautéed mushrooms, red onions, and bacon drizzled in tomato sauce. Served with a side of rice verde and charro beans.

Desserts: Strawberry Flan drizzled with house made strawberry tequila sauce; or Christmas Yule Log served with peppermint ice cream.



Coronado Café will serve a three-course menu with a complimentary cocktail or glass of wine for $14.95 per person from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., including:

Appetizers: Christmas Salad, iceberg and green leaf lettuce, topped with red and yellow teardrop tomatoes, herb roasted croutons and drizzled in champagne vinaigrette; or Festive Christmas Soup.

Entrées: Herb Roasted Young Turkey, drizzled with giblet gravy, apple dressing, served with Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, maple glazed yams, green beans and cranberry relish; or Roasted Sirloin of Beef, topped with a cabernet sauvignon sauce, served with a side of Yukon Gold mashed potatoes and green beans.

Desserts: Christmas Yule Log served with peppermint ice cream; or Warm Mince Pie topped with whipped cream.



Don Vito’s will serve a three-course menu with a complimentary cocktail or glass of wine for $39 per person from 4 to 9 p.m., including:

Appetizers: Pesto Tort with Parmesan Crostini, served with blended goat and cream cheese with Italian herbs, topped with pesto sauce; Pork Belly Amatriciana, seared with red chilis, topped in olive oil; Heart of Palm Salad, topped with charred herb vinaigrette; or Italian Tomato and Gin Soup.

Entrées: Herb Roasted Young Turkey, with giblet gravy, apple dressing, served with Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, maple glazed yams, green beans and cranberry relish; Roast Pork Tenderloin Roulade, filled with prosciutto ham, spinach and asiago cheese pan jus; Italian Baked Ham, served with au gratin potatoes; or Seafood Cannelloni, shrimp, scallops and crab folded in pasta sheets, topped with tomato beurre blanc.

Desserts: Strawberry Tiramisu; Chocolate Yule Log topped with whip cream; or Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Cannoli. Guests have the choice of coffee or tea with dessert.



Primarily Prime Rib will serve a three-course menu with a complimentary cocktail or glass of wine for $29 per person from 2 to 9 p.m., including:

Appetizers: Canjun Garlic Shrimp, served over rice pilaf with a Louisiana dipping sauce; Artichoke Stuffed Portobellini Mushrooms topped with saffron cream; Christmas Salad, lollo rossa and green leaf lettuce, topped with red and yellow teardrop tomatoes, black olives and tossed croutons, drizzled with a champagne vinaigrette; or Festive Christmas Soup.

Entrées: Herb Roasted Young Turkey, with giblet gravy, apple dressing, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, maple glazed yams, green beans and cranberry relish; Roasted Prime Rib of Beef, 10-ounce dry aged prime rib slowly cooked for full flavor; Brown Sugar and Dijon Mustard Glazed Salmon, oven roasted to perfection and served over sautéed spinach; Chicken Noël, a free range chicken breast seared, topped with garden picked tomato, chive concasse and water cress cream cheese; or Brandy Flamed Peppercorn New York Steak, 10-ounce steak topped with peppercorn cream sauce.

Desserts: Chocolate Yule Log topped with whipped cream; Peppermint Cheescake served with seasonal berries; or Warm Apple and Raisin Brown Betty, topped with crème anglaise. Guests will have the option to have tea or coffee with dessert.



Silverado Steak House will serve a four-course menu with a complimentary cocktail or glass of wine for $55 per person from 4 to 10 p.m., including:

Appetizers: Chilled Shrimp Cocktail with remoulade sauce; Steak and Eggs, two seared medallions of beef, topped with crème fraiche and golden caviar; or Shrimp and Scallops Rockefeller, sautéed with pernod in spinach cream sauce.

Soup and Salad: Chicken Consommé Noël; or Christmas Salad, lollo rossa and green leaf lettuce, topped with red and yellow teardrop tomatoes, black olives and tossed croutons, drizzled with a champagne vinaigrette.

Entrées: Herb Roasted Young Turkey, with giblet gravy, apple dressing, served with Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, maple glazed yams, green beans and cranberry relish; Prime Rib of Beef Dry Aged, 10-ounce slow roasted, served with roast chateau or Yukon Gold creamed potatoes, and sautéed green beans; Cajun Style Sword Fish, blackened and topped with sautéed crawfish tails and shrimp finished with red pepper cream, served with creole rice and vegetables; or Charbroiled Filet Mignon, 8-ounce drizzled with béarnaise sauce, served with grilled tomato, sautéed mushrooms and lyonnaise potatoes.

Desserts: Chocolate Yule Log topped with whipped cream; Strawberry Cream Horn served with strawberries; or Warm Apple and Cranberry Tart, served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Dessert will be served with the choice of coffee or tea.



SUNCOAST HOTEL-CASINO

SC Prime will offer several three-course menu options on Christmas Day from 2 p.m. – 9 p.m. Start the meal with a creamy chicken and roasted corn chowder with chopped bacon and chives or an iceberg wedge salad with cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, black olives, chopped bacon and creamy Italian dressing. For the main entrees, diners can choose a grilled filet mignon and garlic parmesan shrimp served with whipped potatoes, fresh seasonal vegetables and Madeira wine sauce for $50; blackened Alaskan halibut with Yukon gold potato Parisienne, fresh broccoli and lemon garlic beurre blanc, red wine drizzle, shrimp and cucumber relish for $40; or a sausage and corn crusted pork loin paired with crispy potato chive cakes, fresh seasonal vegetables and pork jus lie for $38. For dessert, guests can enjoy a caramel brownie cheesecake with eggnog crème anglaise, caramel sauce drizzle, and fresh berries.



St. Tropez Buffet will serve up holiday traditional favorites and more from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for $15.99 with a B Connected card.



TABLE 10

Table 10's Christmas menu includes Sea salt and herb crusted prime rib with black truffle jus loaded twice baked potato for $52. For dessert, they're offering New Orleans beignets, vanilla infused powdered sugar and Grand Marnier hot chocolate for $10.

TREVI ITALIAN RESTAURANT

TREVI will celebrate Christmas Eve with cioppino, inspired by the age-old Italian tradition, The Feast of the Seven Fishes. Chef Jose Navarro’s presentation of the classic Italian/American seafood stew begins with the seafood: a generous assortment of sole, sea bass, clams, mussels, shrimp, scallops and crab. At the table, the seafood is topped with a rich, fragrant tomato soup and served with sourdough toast. TREVI is also serving holiday cheer throughout the month with the Happy Hollytini, made with vanilla vodka, Kahlúa, peppermint schnapps and cream.



VIRGIL'S REAL BARBECUE

The barbecue joint will feature a blackened salmon with a fresh fruit salad on Christmas Day priced at $21.95. The entire BBQ menu will also be available as well.



WOLFGANG PUCK BAR & GRILL MGM GRAND

Christmas specials include creamy caramelized onion soup ($14), seafood cioppino ($34), bone-in prime ribeye ($65) and peppermint hot coco creme brulee ($12).



WOLFGANG PUCK BAR & GRILL SUMMERLIN

Christmas specials include ahi tuna sashimi ($19), porcini mushroom agnolotti ($24), mixed seafood paella ($39), prime beef filet ($46) and peppermint hot cocoa creme brulee ($12).



