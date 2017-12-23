Where to celebrate New Year's Eve in Las Vegas | 2017

Las Vegas is one of the best cities in the world to celebrate New Year's Eve. Here is a list of what is happening in 2017:

TRANSPORTATION

The Las Vegas Monorail will stay open 43 hours straight for New Year's Eve. Rides will begin at 7 a.m. New Year's Eve and will end at 2 a.m. January 2. The monorail is the only motorized form of transportation along the strip since many of the roads are closed off. Locals can ride for $1 and visitors are offered Lyft credit.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) will provide free rides on all of its 39 fixed routes, including express service between park-and-ride facilities and downtown Las Vegas, from 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Riders can simply board any fixed route vehicle without purchasing or presenting fare.



Riders should note that extensive transit detours will be in place on New Year’s Eve due to celebrations on the Las Vegas Strip.

FIREWORKS AND FIREWORKS VIEWING PARTIES

LAS VEGAS STRIP

The fireworks show on the Las Vegas Strip attracts thousands of people each year. Fireworks are shot off of the top of various hotels on the Las Vegas Boulevard. Fireworks will be shot from 7 locations on the Las Vegas Strip. Traditionally, the fireworks show is several minutes long and is coordinated to music. The Las Vegas Strip is closed to vehicular traffic in the early evening. Admission is free. READ MORE.

CABO WABO CANTINA

Cabo Wabo Cantina is ringing in 2018 with a fireworks viewing party. General admission is $200 and includes an open bar and an unbeatable view of the fireworks from their patio.

CAESARS PALACE

Located in the Spanish Steps area of Caesars Palace, the Roman Plaza courtyard outside of Absinthe, will be transformed into a New Year’s Eve countdown celebration from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. with premier fireworks views, all-you-care-to-drink premium beverage selections, space heaters, VIP seating areas and more. For $149, guests get access to the VIP seating area and an open bar with premium liquor selection including Belvedere Vodka, Veuve Clicquot, Patron, Crown Royal and more. A $99 drink package includes an open bar of beer and wine as well as general seating. A live DJ will be spinning throughout the night to get the party atmosphere going until midnight.

EIFFEL TOWER EXPERIENCE OBSERVATION DECK

Celebrate the countdown 460 feet high over the Las Vegas Strip. Tickets to the celebratory affair are $250 per guest (21+) and include one hour open bar, midnight champagne toast with a light-up champagne flute, midnight fireworks views, commemorative photo, branded gloves and a parking pass.

GILLEY'S SALOON, DANCE HALL & BAR-B-QUE

Live music by country music favorite Scotty Alexander and a champagne toast at midnight. There will also be a DJ and great views of the fireworks show on the Las Vegas Strip. $25 general admission, includes one drink. $150 VIP, includes reserved couch seating for 8 or more, three hour open bar and appetizers served by Gilley Girls. Doors open at 9 p.m.

THE HIGH ROLLER OBSERVATION WHEEL

The world's tallest observation wheel provides extraordinary views of the fireworks show. Tickets start at $150 per person. Upgraded options include a lively VIP pre-party that begins at 9:30 p.m. with a premium open bar, catered food, live music and entertainment. For those looking to splurge on the big countdown to 2018, guests may also buy out an entire cabin, beginning at $4,500 for up to 25 people. Prices may vary based on where the cabin will be located on the wheel for the midnight fireworks show, with cabins at the top of the wheel commanding a higher fee.

THE ICE RINK AT THE COSMOPOLITAN

Ring in 2018 with an open bar, live DJ and ice skating as The Ice Rink hosts a New Year’s Eve fireworks watching celebration offering unmatched views of the Las Vegas Strip. Tickets include open bar (includes well drinks, house wine, and beer), complimentary ice skating and skate rentals on a first-come, first serve basis. A non-alcoholic open bar with sodas and hot chocolate will be available to those who purchase an under-21 ticket. Hotel guests that want to view the fireworks may enter the Ice Rink free of charge starting at 11:30 p.m., but a ticket must be purchased to enjoy the open bar and free skating.

PIANO BAR AT HARRAH'S

Piano Bar at Harrah’s Las Vegas offers great views of the Strip and fireworks from the bar’s new patio. For $225 guests can purchase a VIP table for up to four people, which also includes a bottle of Skyy Vodka. Guests will enjoy live entertainment, festive décor, giveaways and more.

THE PLAZA

The Plaza will celebrate New Year's Eve with a fireworks show. The live fireworks will be viewable by guests in Oscar’s dining room under the glass dome, where they can relax comfortably enjoying cocktails and entertainment, far removed from the winter weather outside. After revelers ring in the New Year, they can continue their celebrations at the Omaha Lounge on the casino floor with cocktails and live entertainment.

STRATOSPHERE

The Stratosphere will host several parties that offer great views of the fireworks. Tickets start at $199 per person for their Level 107 Sky Lounge. Includes open bar from 10 p.m. to midnight, a live DJ, and party favors. The party on the Observation Deck or Level 108 is $250 per person. Price includes 3 hour open bar, go-go dancers and performance artists, party favors, champagne toast, specialty food stations and an after party. The party inside Top of the World is $299 per person. It starts at 10 p.m. Those interested in an early dinner are welcome between 4 and 8 p.m., must spend $100 per person. The VIP Tower party is $350 per person and includes 4-hour open bar, food stations, admission to the Skyline Spectacular Party, performance artists, party favors, champagne toast and admission to after party. The Ultimate Patron After Party will take place in the Stratosphere Theater. Casino bars will also be offering drink specials.

TOM'S URBAN

Ring in 2018 like a VIP at Tom’s Urban NYE Masked Affair! Party the night away from 8 P.M. to Midnight by purchasing a ticket to the soiree with the best viewing area of the firework show on the strip. Ticket holders will have VIP access to a premium open bar, unlimited small plates, champagne toast at midnight, DJ, party favors and exclusive access to the Brooklyn Bridge for watching the fireworks. $150 per-person for ticket purchases now through 12/30/17 and $175 per-person for ticket purchases on day of event (tickets available at any MGM property box office and online). Hurry up and purchase your ticket today, this is one affair on the strip you do not want to miss!

VOODOO ROOFTOP NIGHTCLUB AT THE RIO

Dance, drink and celebrate 51 stories above the crowds at VooDoo Rooftop Nightclub at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino. The indoor/outdoor nightclub provides a panoramic view of fireworks across the city. A DJ will be guiding the party into 2018 while guests sip on specialty cocktails, including the famous Witch Doctor.

THE VORTEX AT THE LINQ

The Vortex at The LINQ Hotel & Casino invites guests to take in the prime Strip view at POP into 2018: A New Year’s Eve Celebration. Not only will the party feature one of the best fireworks views in the city, but guests can dance to the hits atop The LINQ, under the neon lights. Late night bites and an open bar will be available as well as a DJ, party favors and GoGo dancers. The party kicks off at 10:30 p.m. and goes till 1 a.m. Tickets start at $195.

HEADLINE ENTERTAINMENT

Celine Dion -- The Colosseum at Caesars Palace (special NYE show)

Foo Fighters -- The Chelsea at Marquee Nightclub

Maroon 5 -- Mandalay Bay Events Center

Bruno Mars -- Park Theater at Monte Carlo

French Montana -- Marquee Nightclub at Cosmopolitan

Ja Rule and Ashanti -- Brooklyn Bowl

Britney Spears -- Axis Theater at Planet Hollywood (special NYE show)

NIGHTCLUBS

Steve Aoki -- Hakkasan at MGM Grand

Travis Barker -- Vanity Nightclub at Hard Rock Hotel

The Chainsmokers -- XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas

Calvin Harris -- Omnia Las Vegas at Caesars Palace

Ludacris -- Light Nightclub at Mandalay Bay

Marshmello -- Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas

SHOWS

CELINE

Celine Dion’s updated Las Vegas show includes her biggest hits mixed with timeless hits by iconic artists that celebrate all generations and genres of music ranging from Elvis to the Bee Gees, Queen and Prince. Her New Year's Eve show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets range from $55 to $500.

BRITNEY: PIECE OF ME

Britney: Piece of Me” is a celebration of one of the most illustrious careers in music history, boasting more than 20 worldwide smashes from Britney Spears. Her Ney Year's Eve performance begins at 9 p.m. and tickets start at $59.

LADEIS OF FANTASY

The LADIES OF FANTASY at the Luxor will present an extra sultry performance at 8 p.m. NYE. The award-winning female revue will also treat the audience to a New Year’s Eve treat – a one-night-only gift of signature FANTASY playing cards and a commemorative FANTASY poker chip with the purchase of a 2018 calendar, “Black & White and Nude All Over.” Fans of the show will enjoy tantalizing new numbers that have just been added, including two that have been choreographed by Emmy Award-winner Mandy Moore, whose work is featured in top films and television shows including “Dancing with the Stars” and the Hollywood hit, “La La Land.”

NEW YEAR'S AT NOON WITH THE ALLEY CATS

The Alley Cats return to the South Point Showroom for “New Year’s at Noon” with the group’s signature doo wop hits. Tickets include party favors, balloon drop and a champagne toast. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy the ‘50s iconic music and signature songs such as “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Come Go with Me” and “Goodnight Sweetheart.” Doors open at noon, show at 1 p.m. Tickets are $19.

PARTIES

AMERICA'S PARTY DOWNTOWN

Fremont Street Experience invites partygoers to forget all inhibitions and ring in 2018 during downtown Vegas’ official New Year’s Eve party, America’s Party Downtown, hosted by Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman. On Dec. 31 beginning at 6 p.m., guests can celebrate the new year in style with non-stop live entertainment from 12 bands on four stages, including a dedicated EDM stage, watch the iconic ball drop in Times Square and enjoy the worldwide premiere of The Killers’ new music video montage featuring famous hits such as “Mr. Brightside,” “When We Were Young” and “The Man” all on the world’s largest single video screen, Viva Vision. Throughout the evening, guests will also be treated to stunning onstage pyrotechnics, dazzling visuals, alluring dancers and aerialists, theatrical, roaming entertainment and an unforgettable Viva Vision year-in-review montage, making America’s Party Downtown the ultimate spot to ring in the new year.

THE CANNERY

Party with In-A-Fect featuring Larry White, Michael LeBlanc, Kevin Paige, Rosco Denson and Mychael Pollard. Doors open at 9 p.m. with DJ DMC. Tickets are $50 plus. VIP tickets are $75 plus. Sly Johnson will be performing at the Pin-Ups Bar. Free admission. DJ Baddberry will be spinning from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Victory's Bar & Grill.

CLIQUE BAR & LOUNGE

Ring in the New Year at CliQue Bar & Lounge with a complimentary Moet champagne toast at midnight, beats by DJ G-Squared, party hats, tiaras, 2018 glasses, and no cover charge.

COMMONWEALTH

Commonwealth will kick of the New Year Eve’s celebration with a hosted open bar including well drinks and draft beers from 6 p.m. through 11 p.m., priced at $50 per person. The main room and rooftop will rock out to end-of-the-year party tunes provided by hip-hop and funk group, Maxwell Fresh, and hit jams from top Vegas’ own local DJs. At midnight, the venue will invite guests to the rooftop for a New Year’s cheer and unobstructed views of the spectacular fireworks show throughout the city.

THE COSMOPOLITAN

BOND

DJ Gettright will host the NYE party at Bond.

THE CHANDELIER

Toast to 2018 on level 1.5 of The Chandelier. Enjoy all-you-can-drink specialty cocktails presented by Perrier Jouët and Absolut Elyx, in addition to well liquor, house wine and beer, as you ring in the New Year with live entertainment by Rico DeLargo and DJ Kyle Flesh.

CORDUROY

Guests on New Year's Eve can help the new watering hole on Fremont East watering hole celebrate its first New Year's Eve with a casual Black Tee Affair. Revel in the camaraderie and enjoy a complimentary pony of Miller High Life to enter 2018 in true class and style, in between all-you-can-drink world-famous Moscow Mules on tap! General admission (early bird price) is $10; premium select open bar admission is $65; and reserved table with bottle service is $500.

CRAZY HORSE III

The award-winning gentlemen’s club will host a New Year’s Eve celebration with an exclusive package featuring VIP front-of-line entry, complimentary admission, main room seating and late-night drink specials. A limited amount of pre-sale tickets to the event are currently available for $50 per person or may be purchased online for $80, pending availability. Tickets are available for purchase by visiting the Crazy Horse III website.

DOWNTOWN GRAND

The Grand Gatsby NYE Celebration kicks off at 8 p.m. Entertainment by DJ Christina Flame and Retro Jukebox from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Guests are invited to dress in the best 1920's attire, including pinstriped suits with two-tone shoes and flapper dresses. Free admission.

EASTSIDE CANNERY

Dance the night away with Latin Vida in Marilyn's Lounge. Showtime is 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 inclusive. Blue String Theory will welcome the new year with a bang, bringing exceptional tributes to legendary rock ‘n’ roll icons, including Foreigner, Journey, Def Leppard, Bon Jovi and Led Zeppelin. Audiences will enjoy top hits from the ‘70s and ‘80s with songs from Prince, Styx, Bad Company, Guns N’ Roses, AC/DC and more. Showtime is 10 p.m. Tickets are $10 inclusive.

Celebrate New Year's Eve with the best view of the Las Vegas Strip fireworks at One Six Sky Lounge located at the top of Eastside Cannery with Next Movement. The R&B vocal group Next Movement will bring their soulful hits and smooth dance moves to One Six Lounge, celebrating the new year with their best-loved hits, including “Never Stop Dancing,” “More Love” and “All I Do.” Showtime is 10 p.m. Tickets are $60 plus.

FLAMINGO LAS VEGAS

Margaritaville's NYE party will start at 9 p.m. Tickets are $99 and include an open bar, live band, dancing, party favors, and a champagne toast. VIP tickets are $199 and include access to top 2 floors, heavy hos d'oeuvres, open premium bar, a live DJ and great views of fireworks on Strip.

GOLD SPIKE

The Escape Masquerade on NYE will start at 8 p.m. The party will feature live DJs, live music, and complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Limited general admission tickets. $10 general admission (early bird price) and $65 for VIP.

GREEN VALLEY RANCH

Green Valley Ranch Resort’s New Year’s bingo game costs $40 to buy-in with extra packs costing $10. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the game begins at 9 p.m. There will be 31 games played with one $2,000 game, six $1,000 games and 24 $500 games. There will also be champagne, a balloon drop and open bar.

HARD ROCK HOTEL

Enjoy a New Year's Eve dinner and comedy show at Bonkerz. Cost is $120 per person and includes a three-course menu, premium open bar, and ticket to Bonkerz Comedy featuring Warren Durso and Allan Stephan. Can be combined with NYE party for $280 per person.

The New Year's Eve party featuring Groove Martini and DJ Jewel Pearson will begin at 9 p.m. Cost is $195 per person and includes premium open bar; food stations featuring a selection of appetizers, party favors and a special champagne toast at midnight with a front row view of the fireworks at midnight from the patio overlooking The Strip.

HYDE BELLAGIO

Hyde Bellagio invites revelers to “Countdown by the Lake” on Dec. 31 during what is sure to be an unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration. Beginning at 9 p.m., Hyde will transform into a secret garden, highlighting the seamless indoor-outdoor space, floor-to-ceiling windows and expansive terrace that looks out over the famed Fountains of Bellagio. Following the New Year’s Eve countdown, partygoers will toast to a memorable year as DJ Hollywood spins the hottest tracks until the early morning hours and the highly anticipated fireworks show lights up The Strip.

HOUSE OF BLUES LAS VEGAS

Start the NYE party early with a performance by Steel Panthers at House of Blues Las Vegas on Dec. 29. Tickets start at $22.

INSPIRE BAR, LOUNGE & THEATER

The Escape Masquerade on NYE will start at 8 p.m. Limited general admission. Premium select open bar and VIP table reservations available. $10 general admission (early bird price) and $65 for VIP.

MINUS5 ICE EXPERIENCE

NYE packages start at $22 for both Minus5 locations in Las Vegas on NYE. Open at 11 a.m. Free champagne toast on the hour every hour. NYE package for those who wish to celebrate in style is $250 per person plus. Includes drinks, photo, Russian hat and faux fur coat.

MIRACLE MILE SHOPS

Blondie’s Sports Bar & Grill

Open until 2 a.m.

Blondies Sports Bar & Grill hosts an end-of-the-year $50 special on unlimited domestic drafts and well drinks from noon to midnight, with a free champagne toast at midnight. 702-737-0444

Buffalo Wild Wings

Open 24 hours

Buffalo Wild Wings will offer two beers of the month on special, tall Bud Lights for $5 and tall Dos Equis Lager for $7, and a full menu available all day and night. All pro football games will air during the day. 702-734-0096

Cabo Wabo Cantina

Open until 3 a.m.

The patio party starts at 9:30 p.m. Prices start at $200 per person and includes an all-you-can-drink open bar. VIP patio access is $500 per person and includes front-and-center seating, all-you-can-drink beverage option and three-course meal including the choice of one appetizer, entrée and dessert from the cantina’s regular menu. The LOFT is available for reservation for groups seeking a private party with the same incredible Strip view. 702-385-2226

Pampas Churrascaria Brazilian Grille

Open until 2 a.m.

Dinner at Pampa Churrascaria Brazilian Grille will be served from 4 – 10 p.m. for $99 per person. Dinner includes Surf & Turf dinner featuring lobster tail, chef’s specialty dessert, one-hour bar service, champagne toast and party favors. From 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Pampas will celebrate with a 1920s NYE Bash and Dinner for $185 per person. Guests can purchase a ticket to the party for $85 per person for open bar. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.com. 702-737-4748

PBR Rock Bar & Grill

Open until 3 a.m.

PBR Rock Bar & Grill will feature $100 bottle service for a minimum of four people and a $200 open bar with appetizers. Visit pbrrockbar.com for more information. 702-750-1685

THE ORLEANS

Ring in the new year with Disco Inferno in the Mardi Gras Ballroom at The Orleans. The party begins at 10 p.m. Open bar, appetizers and party favors inclued.Tickets are $75 inclusive. Count down the new year with The Fab at a '60s Dance Party inside Bailiwick. The party begins at 9 p.m. Open bar and bits, party favors, champagne toast and a special balloon drop. Tickets are $120 per person inclusive. Nitro begins performing at 9 p.m. in the Bourbon Street Lounge. Free admission.

THE PLAZA

Guests can being their evening at Oscar's, which will serve its full menu of mouthwatering steaks and entrees, made-from-scratch sides and handcrafted cocktails in the glass dome dining room overlooking the activity of Fremont Street. Diners will also be treated to the Rat-Pack inspired songs of Larry Liso from 5 to 9 p.m. who will singing live in Oscar’s lounge. The Scintas will be performing at 8:30 p.m. in the Plaza's vintage showroom. During the show at 9 p.m. (midnight on the East Coast), the show’s talented foursome will toast the New Year with the audience. After the show, guests can join the Scintas in Oscar’s lounge for a special meet and greet followed by an encore performance. Oscar’s will also host a free New Year’s Eve party with a DJ in the lounge later in the evening. Oscar’s lounge menu of shareable appetizers will be available until 1 a.m. At midnight, guests in both Oscar’s lounge and main dining room will be treated to a complimentary champagne toast to celebrate the New Year.

PUB 365

On New Year’s Eve, PUB 365 at Tuscany will continue the tradition of tapping rare beers featuring Big Ass Money Stout by Evil Twin and Torst’s Jeppe Jarnit-Bjergsø and DKML by Founders Brewing Company. Big Ass Money Stout is brewed with a frozen ham-and-peppers pizza and money that is added after fermentation. The brew nears 20 percent ABV and features chocolate and coffee flavors. DKML is a malt liquor style beer with 14.3 percent ABV. The brew is spends time aging in bourbon barrels and a hit of corn gives it a smooth sweetness.

RED ROCK RESORT

Red Rock Resort is hosting a $25,000 bingo game and party with cake, champagne and party favors. The game starts at 9:30 p.m. and there’s a $50 buy-in. Extra packs cost $10 each. Call 866-961-3361 to reserve your place.

REMEDY'S TAVERN AND DISTILL

From Henderson to Summerlin to Centennial Hills, Remedy’s and Distill invite Las Vegans to countdown to 2018 close to home by celebrating New Year’s Eve at any one of five neighborhood establishments. New Year’s Eve parties at all locations will begin at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 and are free to all patrons (must be 21 or older with valid ID). Guests can enjoy laughter, friends and fun with a DJ, dancing, drink specials, party favors, and a champagne toast at midnight.

SOUTH POINT

GENERATIONS OF ROCK AND ROLL WITH MICHAEL CAVANAUGH

Michael Cavanaugh returns to South Point Hotel’s Grand Ballroom after his sold-out celebrated New Year’s Eve show in 2015. Known for being handpicked by Billy Joel himself, Cavanaugh has had a successful career on and off Broadway. Throughout the evening, Cavanaugh will help guests ring in the new year as he performs the greatest rock ‘n’ roll hits from every generation. Tickets for Michael Cavanaugh’s performance include a four-course dinner, open bar, party favors, and a champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight. To kick off the evening, the doo wop sounds of The Alley Cats will get the party started from 8 to 10:40 p.m. Tickets are $150.

Wes Winters and Vanessa LeGrand will give guests an evening they will never forget as they look back at 2017 and celebrate the beginning of the year to come. Guests will dance the night away in the Grandview Lounge to all the hits from the past year, along with Winters’ and LeGrand’s jazzy lounge favorites. Free and open to the public.

South Point Showroom will toast to 2018 with Gregg Austin and his Rockin’ M Town beats. Tickets include two drinks, party favors, a balloon drop and a champagne toast at midnight. Guests will enjoy the everlasting sounds that forever altered the world of music as they look forward to what’s to come in the new year. Guests can expect to hear Austin’s expert renditions of “I’ll Be Around,” “Just My Imagination,” “My Girl” and more. Doors open at 9 p.m. Tickets are $65.

The SPAZMATICS will dazzle guests with a fantastic New Year’s Eve celebration in South Point Hotel’s Exhibit Hall with the best ‘80s dance in Las Vegas. Tickets include an open bar, party favors, hors d’oeuvres, a balloon drop and a champagne toast at midnight. Guests will enjoy The SPAZMATICS’ world class musicianship, tight choreography and contagious energy as they dance the night away to the top hits from the ‘80s. Doors open at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $75.

SPRINGS PRESERVE

Celebrate at the Springs Preserve from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. There will be gourmet appetizers and light bites, drinks and a champagne toast at midnight. Cost is $44.10 for members, $49 for non-members.

SUNSET STATION

The New Year’s Eve bingo party starts at 9:30 p.m. and guests have a chance to win up to $20,000 in cash and prizes. Buy-in is $40 and extra packs cost $10. There will be cake, party favors and a midnight champagne toast.

TOP GOLF

The New Year's Eve packages start at $99 per person and include three hours of unlimited golf play in a private bay, three-hour open bar including well liquor, beer and wine, a champagne toast at midnight and party favors.

WESTGATE LAS VEGAS

Sunday Night Fever on NYE begins with cocktail hour at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. East Coast countdown at 9 p.m. Guests should dress in their disco best. Entertainment by The Boogie Knights. Live entertainment also featured at the iBar and inside the Westgate Cabaret. Tickets are $150 plus for Saturday Night Fever party.

DINNER

ALLEGRO

At the stylish Allegro, star chef Enzo Febbraro creates classic Italian-American favorites, merging old world recipes and new world innovation with delicious results. With its choice location at the cornerstone of Wynn’s Theatre Row, this sophisticated bistro provides the charismatic chef with a theatrical stage from which to cook up a delicious aria. Indeed his celebratory menu hits all the right notes: a family style appetizer of shrimp Catalana, house smoked salmon with sea urchin and caviar; razor clams gratin and house made burrata Caprese; a tableside presentation of risotto with porcini mushrooms and black truffle; a choice of veal chop Parmigiana, roasted branzino or roasted beef tenderloin Wellington with mushrooms, mustard and Prosciutto. Prix fixe, $155 per person includes welcome Prosecco cocktail. Other beverages, tax and tip are additional. Reservations from 8 pm.

AMERICANA LAS VEGAS

Americana Las Vegas is celebrating the New Year with a five and six-course meals. The five-course meal served between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. includes California halibut and an Australian New York steak. This menu costs $95 per person and comes with unlimited wine pairing for an additional $25. The six-course meal served between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. includes braised veal ravioli. This menu costs $125 per person and an additional $25 gives you unlimited wine pairings.

ANDREA'S

This alluring dining spot is the place where modernist Asian fare meets high-energy social scene. Executive Chef Joseph Elevado’s cuisine is both trendy and timeless: caviar en brioche with yuzu kosho crème fraiche; a sampling of specialty rolls; poached lobster tail with coral spätzle, rice wine béarnaise and black truffle and braised Wagyu beef short rib with koshi-hikari white truffle risotto. The evening includes a six-course gala dinner and a Champagne toast. Prix fixe, $295 per person. Beverages, tax and tip are additional; Reservations, 9 pm.

B&B RISTORANTE

B&B Ristorante will offer an eight-course tasting menu on NYE. Menu highlights include sunchoke panna cotta, duck egg with black truffle, bone marrow ravioli, roasted lobster, and pomegranate sorbetto. Cost is $195 per person plus. They will also offer a four-course menu featuring grilled octopus, beet salad, calamari fritti, goat cheese tortelloni, beef cheek ravioli, lobster spaghetti, Florida snapper, veal chops, chocolate torta and pumpkin spice panna cotta. Cost is $135 per person plus.

BEAUTY & ESSEX

Guests can ring in the New Year at Beauty & Essex with the restaurant’s multi-ethnic share plates and a Veuve Clicquot toast at midnight. For $175 per person, revelers will feast on a prix-fixe menu complete with the famous grilled cheese, smoked bacon and tomato soup dumplings as well as lobster ravioli, sweet chili glazed sea scallops and more. The full a la carte menu is available as well. Seating begins at 5 p.m. and guests will receive free entry to Marquee Nightclub at midnight. Reservation can be made by calling 702-737-0707 or by visiting beautyandessex.com.

BISTRO 57

Bistro 57 will offer a three-course dinner on New Year’s Eve from 4 p.m. – close for $28. The dinner includes a Boston lettuce salad tossed with herb vinaigrette for starters, beef tenderloin marsala served with roasted Italian potatoes and baby carrots for the main course and a mini gold leaf cannoli for dessert.

BLACK SHEEP

The Black Sheep will offer a three-course dinner on NYE for $59. Menu choices include Mesclun green salad, Vietnamese Imperial Rolls with Duroc pork and shrimp, seared U10 diver scallops with sauteed Vietnamese spinach, grilled marinated quail, Creekstone CAB ribeye with Brussels sprouts, Vietnamese rice rolls, persimmon baguette bread pudding or rocky road with torched marshmallow dark chocolate mousse. Add traditional wine pairing for $30, reserve wine pairing for $50, or cocktail pairing for $30. Open 5 to 10 p.m.

BLT STEAK

BLT Steak will be featuring end-of-the-year blackboard specials from Friday, Dec. 22 to Monday, Jan. 1, including roasted butternut squash, seared foie gras, dry-aged prime rib, lamb porterhouse, cranberry spiced bread pudding and more.

BORRACHA MEXICAN CANTINA

Kicking off at 4 p.m., $60 gets you All You Can Eat Bar Bites, an open tequila bar, live DJ and a champagne toast at midnight. You can also opt for classic items from the full menu.

BOTTIGLIA CUCINA ENOTECA

Bottiglia will offer a four course pre-fixed dinner menu complete with a champagne tower. Options include Chilean Seabass, Truffle Carbonara and Champagne Chantilly Cream Puffs. Starting at 7 p.m., Bottiglia will also be featuring live entertainment by Cameron Dettman and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.

BOUCHON BISTRO

The NYE menu at Bouchon Bistro features roasted beet salad, Maine lobster bisque, ravioli, seared foie gras, Scottish salmon, Snake River Farms "eye of the rib," opera cake and creme brulee. Cost is $105 plus.

BUDDY V'S RISTORANTE

The special NYE menu is priced at $63 per person and features lobster bisque, slow-braised beef short ribs with truffle mashed potatoes and glazed baby carrots, and choice of Baked Alaska, pistachio and cherry gelato or chocolate cake for dessert. Complement the meal with a bottle of Prosecco for $20 or add a wine pairing for $30.

THE BUFFET AT TREASURE ISLAND

The Buffet at Treasure Island on NYE will feature slow-roasted prime rib, grilled marinated flank steak, braised leg of lamb, roasted Chinese duck leg, shrimp and scallop ceviche, peel-and-eat shrimp, chilled crab legs, champagne lobster bisque, wild mushroom ragu, baked stuffed flounder and more. A champagne brunch will be served from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $27.95 and 4 to 10 p.m. for $32.95. http://www.treasureisland.com/

CANNERY ROW BUFFET

The New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31) buffet at Cannery Row Buffet will feature a full seafood display, carved specialty items, including prime rib, a flambé station with shrimp scampi, sautéed button mushrooms with cognac, scallops with vodka and garlic sauce and seared chicken breast with champagne. The buffet will also include a beverage station, serving beer and wine. For dessert, guests can enjoy a chocolate fountain with a specialty dessert station. NYE buffet dinner served 4 to 10 p.m. for $29.99 witch card and $31.99 without card.

CARMINE'S

Carmine’s will ring in 2018 with a party complete with a DJ, a dance floor, three-hour open bar and a dinner buffet featuring Carmine’s signature dishes. Guests will enjoy tastes of the cold antipasto, penne alla vodka, salmon oreganata, eggplant parmigiana and more. The festivities begin at 9:30 p.m. and go until 12:30 a.m. Tickets are priced at $150 for the Carmine’s Party Package and $250 for the Ultra-Deluxe Package with a premium open bar and preferred seating.

CARNEVINO

Carnevino Italian Steakhouse is offer three dinners for NYE. The first dinner features calimari fritti, filet mignon, Crystal Lake farm chicken, 16 oz, dry-aged New York Strip, and panna cotta. Cost is $135 plus. The second dinner features steak tartare, grilled octopus, beef cheek ravioli, squash agnolotti, dry-aged ribeye steak, mashed potatoes, spinach, and caramel cheesecake. Cost is $165 plus. The third dinner features oysters, cured salmon, mone marrow salad, lobster ravioli, Tuscan fries, and praline torte. Cost is $195 plus.

CENTER CUT STEAKHOUSE

Center Cut Steakhouse will feature an $85 prix fixe with dish options including: classic shrimp cocktail, beef carpaccio, 28-day wet-aged 10 oz. filet mignon, 45-day dry-aged 18 oz. cowboy bone in ribeye and a chocolate Concorde. A $30 wine pairing will also be available.

CHICA

NYE specials at Chica include scallops on the half shell ($25), surf and turf featuring Wagyu strip loin and butter-poached lobster ($75) and grapefruit alfajores for dessert ($10).

CITIZENS KITCHEN + BAR

For those looking for a quick bite to eat before a show or concert, CITIZENS Kitchen & Bar ocated at Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino is the perfect NYE destination. Enjoy a prix fixe prime rib meal for $55 per person available on New Year’s Eve from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

CLEO

To honor the New Year, Cleo will offer an array of specialty a la carte dishes including Spanish Octopus with cardamom yogurt, harissa and Moroccan carrot salad, priced at $19; King Cole Duck with chickpea mujadara, orange pudding and a honey balsamic duck jus for $36; a coffee cocoa rub prime ribeye steak paired with smoke eggplant cream, Greek yogurt, marble potatoes and pickled pepper, priced at $42; sticky toffee cake served with butterscotch, walnut feuilletine and vanilla gelato, priced at $10 and rose water Greek yogurt cheesecake with pistachio brittle, figs, burn honey, cinnamon ice cream and a sesame graham cracker streusel for $12.

THE COFFEE SHOP AT TREASURE ISLAND

Three-course menu for NYE will feature Caesar salad or champagne lobster bisque, 12 oz. bone-in New York steak or 5 oz. lobster tail with choice of baked or mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables, and chocolate whiskey cake topped with caramelized pecan sauce. Served 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Cost is $46 per person.

COSTA DI MARE

If you’re fishing for a memorable night, cast your line no further than Costa di Mare, where star chef Mark LoRusso’s cuisine fits the bill swimmingly. His exuberant fare is based on simplicity – taking top quality Mediterranean seafood and turning it into stellar, rustic presentations as delicious as those you might experience on the coastline of Italy. The evening includes a five-course celebration menu featuring such luxe dishes as butter poached spiny lobster with Brussels sprouts; a white truffle tasting of risotto pastorella and ravioli al uova; Adriatic sole with crab brandade and gremolata and Snake River Farms New York strip with Hudson Valley Foie Gras and black truffle sauce. Adding to the festivities will be a DJ and music for dancing as well as Champagne toast, party favors and a keepsake photo. Prix fixe, $395 per person. Beverages, tax and tip are additional; Reservations, 9 pm.

COUNTRY CLUB - A NEW AMERICAN STEAKHOUSE

Amid the stylish environs of the Country Club, star chef Rene Lenger adds his deft touch to expertly cooked steaks and seafood, creating a chophouse experience that is par excellence. With picture windows offering breathtaking views of the fairway greens and waterfall, this is a chic retreat from the throngs of revelers on the Strip. Lenger’s celebration dinner shines with such dishes as seared Hamachi with salsa verde and pickled vegetables; charred Spanish octopus with carrot puree and chili-lime foam; butter poached John Dory with braised celery root, watercress and ice wine sauce; and Snake River Farms strip loin wrapped in foie gras and mushrooms, with white truffle potato mousseline, baby vegetables and Gaja Barolo sauce. The evening includes a Champagne toast, party favors as well as a DJ and music for dancing. Prix fixe, five-course gala dinner, $275 per person. Beverages, tax and tip are additional; Reservations, 9 pm.

CUCINA WOLFGANG PUCK

NYE specials include dayboat scallops ($28), black truffle risotto ($32), duck breast ($49), grilled prime fillet ($65) and ricotta pear torte ($12).

DELMONICO STEAKHOUSE

The four-course NYE menu features smoked salmon mousse, duck egg ravioli, American Wagyu filet of beet and tempura fried lobster tail, wild mushroom risotto and Venezuelan chocolate mousse.

EATWELL

24-hour eateries are especially appreciated on New Year’s Eve, and The Cromwell’s eatwell has you covered. Special dishes for the day are a grilled flat iron steak sandwich with roasted wild mushrooms, charred tomato relish and arugula; and the lobster bisque with fresh cream and chives.

FIX RESTAURANT + BAR

For those looking for a unique dining experience this New Year’s Eve, FIX Restaurant & Bar at Bellagio will offer an elegant four-course gala menu featuring a modern take on American cuisine. Guests can choose from a $135 prix fixe menu available from 5-6:30 p.m. or a $175 prix fixe menu offered from 7-11 p.m. For those looking to add some bubbly to their evening, a $225 menu featuring an unlimited pour of champagne will also be available from 7-11 p.m.

FU ASIAN KITCHEN

Fu Asian Kitchen at Hard Rock Hotel will offer several NYE specials between 5 and 11 p.m. They include oysters on half shell ($14), tuna and tempurar shrimp ($12), Peking duck ($10), stir-fried Maine lobster ($55), pan-fried seabass ($30), pan-seard ahi tuna ($28) and grilled tenderloin of beef ($45).

GIADA

GIADA at the Cromwell will celebrate New Year's Eve in style while overlooking the packed corner of Flamingo and Las Vegas Boulevard. Select items from the menu include short rib pappardelle made with dark chocolate and tangerine, halibut with clams or New York strip steak with butternut squash puree, fried Brussel sprouts and mashed potatoes with gorgonzola fondue, and chapagne and caviar almond panna cotta.

GORDON RAMSAY STEAK

Gordon Ramsay Steak is pulling out the stops with a five-course prix fixe menu for $205 per person featuring an oyster and Scotch egg, seared scallops & lobster, American rib cap and ribeye, and a chocolate passion fruit coupe.

GORDON RAMSAY PUB & GRILL

Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill will feature a three-course prix fixe menu for $85 per person with crab and smoked corn chowder, beef wellington and macerated strawberries with champagne sorbet.

GORDON RAMSAY FISH & CHIPS

At The LINQ Promenade, Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips still has turkey on the brain with a Battered Turkey Leg; Turkey Gravy Dirty Chips made with cheddar cheese, green onions and turkey cracklins; and a Turkeywich made with roasted turkey breast, mini naan bread, cranberry mayo, Lola Rosa greens and flash-fried green peas, served with sea salt chips.

GUY FIERI'S VEGAS KITCHEN & BAR

Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar will be toasting to the New Year with limited-time specialty dishes. The Surf and Turf Lobster Burger features the signature smash burger patty loaded with the tempura battered lobster, Old Bay coleslaw, pickles, tomatoes and onions served on a garlic toasted brioche bun, served with Quad fries. A spin on Guy’s signature Won-Tacos, the Spicy Lump Crab Won-Tacos include lump crab meat tossed with bell peppers, water chestnuts and spices.

HAKKASAN LAS VEGAS RESTAURANT

Hakkasan Las Vegas Restaurant inside MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, invites guests to celebrate the arrival of 2018 with an exclusive New Year’s Eve dining experience. Michelin-starred Chef Ho Chee Boon and his team of highly skilled chefs have created an exquisite $188 prix fixe menu served family style and featuring savory Cantonese dishes. Seatings will be available at 6, 7 and 9:30 p.m.

HAMPTONS

The Hamptons will serve a 4-course dinner for $95 per person on NYE. Menu highlights include Oyster Rockefeller, braised veal cheeks, brandied lobster bisque, golden beat carpaccio salad, salmon mignon, tenderloin oscar, garlic & morsel stuffed airline chicken, and a trio of desserts. Oldies dance party at 11 p.m. Regular dinner service from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

HAWTHORNE GRILL

Enjoy a 7-course dinner for $125 plus. Pair with a bottle of champagne for $149. The menu offers chilled king crab, foie gras mousse, sunchoke soup, blood orange sorbet, a choice of lobster, filet mignon, or salmon, black forest cake, and a variety of mignardises. Served 5 to 10 p.m.

HEARTHSTONE KITCHEN & CELLAR

Indulge in a four course pre-fixed menu from 4-9 p.m. with additional a la carte items available from the full menu. After 9 p.m., get the party started with live music by Mahi Crabbe, open bar, passed apps and a champagne toast at midnight.

HERRINGBONE LAS VEGAS

At Herringbone inside ARIA Resort & Casino, guests can ring in the New Year with a celebratory Southern California-inspired prix fixe menu. Priced at $120 per person and available from 5:00pm – 11:00pm on New Year’s Eve, guests can reminisce about 2017 and look forward to 2018 while enjoying the sounds of a live DJ in Herringbone’s coastal-inspired lounge.

HEXX KITCHEN + BAR

HEXX Kitchen + Bar is offering a prix fixe menu for NYE. Cost is $120 per person. The dinner includes Wagyu tenderloin tartate with American caviar, quail egg and grilled French baguette; surf and turf with Kobe New York strip, lobster tail, black truffle potato puree and red wine reduction' and chocolate tart with pomegranate jelly and pistachio cake. Menu itmes can also be order a la carte. Guests are also invited to enjoy the exclusive patio experience from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. With a prime location on The Strip, HEXX kitchen + bar’s patio is the perfect place to ring in 2018. Tickets are $100 per person, plus applicable taxes, and include a $100 food-and-beverage credit toward HEXX. Taxes and gratuity will be collected at the venue upon arrival. To make a reservation at HEXX kitchen + bar or purchase tickets for the patio experience, visit HexxLasVegas.com/new-years-eve or call (702) 331-5100.

HONEY SALT

Honey Salt’s New Year’s Eve Extravaganza kicks off at 9 p.m. and continues throughout the night to ring in 2018. This unforgettable night is $79 per person. Tickets are required for the prix fixe dinner and are available online at www.honeysalt.com. Menu highlights include lobster toast, classic beef tartare, salmon crudo, roasted black cod, prime angus short rib, Heirloom squash risotto, and choice of dessert. The regular Honey Salt menu will be available during the day with the last seating at 6:45 p.m.

JARDIN

The holiday season is in full bloom at Jardin, where star chef Joseph Zanelli’s breakfast, lunch and dinner menus read like a garden of culinary delights. His sustainably sourced, seasonal American fare shines in such dishes as red wine braised short rib with Cipollini onions and baby carrots; maple glazed Kurobuta pork chop with smoked cauliflower puree, crispy pork belly and pea tendrils and lobster capellini with lobster tail, fennel, cherry tomatoes and tomato-Pernod sauce. In addition to the complete, a la carte menu, there will be a prix fixe celebration menu featuring such festive dishes as king crab Rockefeller and lobster bisque; bacon-wrapped sea scallops with maple glaze and baby kale Caesar salad; Wagyu strip loin with twice baked truffled potatoes, haricot verts and foie gras sauce. A la carte menu or three-course prix fixe, $99 per person. Beverages, tax and tip additional.

KATSUYA

Katsuya will ring in the New Year with specialty a la carte selections including potato-wrapped Japanese Rockefeller made with miso, leek, bacon and baby spinach, priced at $19; Hokkaido Scallops, with mirepoix, junami ginjo sake, yuzu, caviar, shizo, and beurre blanc, priced at $28; ‘Surf & Turf,’ a 4-ounce Wagyu Strip Santa Barbara Uni, toki whisky, negi and lobster bordelaise, priced at $60; and a green tea funnel cake with grapefruit, ginger caramel and yuzu sauce for $12.

LA CAVE WINE AND FOOD HIDEAWAY

La Cave Wine and Food Hideaway inside the Wynn Las Vegas has prepared a four-course and five-course meal to celebrate the New Year. The four-course meal served from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. includes American wagyu sirloin for the main course along with celery puree and fresh winter truffles. This meal is priced at $110 per person. Wine pairing is provided by a sommelier for an additional $60. The five-course meal served from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. includes Chilean sea bass as the main course with petite baby vegetables and roasted tomato soup. The cost is $175 per person. A sommelier is also available for an additional $75.

LAGASSE'S STADIUM

NYE menu highlights include a Tomahawk bone-in 32 oz. ribeye ($85), chilled Alaskan king crab legs ($65), Alaskan king crab tacos ($21), and tuna carpaccio ($18).

LAKESIDE

The views from Lakeside are good enough to eat, but it’s the cooking of star chef David Walzog that steals the show. From its perch at the water’s edge on the Lake of Dreams, the restaurant has become a cathedral for the city’s lobster-worshipping population. Walzog has fashioned a five-course celebration dinner offering a sophisticated take on classic holiday fare: grilled porcini and black Perigord truffle; oven roasted Maine lobster with shaved Alba white truffle; a duo of Snake River Farms beef filet and Mediterranean turbot. The evening includes a champagne toast, DJ and music for dancing as well as party favors and a keepsake photograph. Prix fixe, $395 per person. Beverages, tax and tip are additional; Reservations, 9 pm.

LE CAFE ILE ST. LOUIS

Le Cafe Ile St. Louis will feature a $50 four-course prix fixe menu and Burger Brasserie will also feature festive dishes

LETICIA'S MEXICAN COCINA

NYE dinner at Leticia's will be served between 7 and 11 p.m. Three-course dinner, glass of wine, champagne toast, party favors, and a live DJ for $69 per person.

LIBRE MEXICAN CANTINA

For $50, enjoy an open tequila bar and All You Can Eat Bar Bites including tacos, tostadas, quesadillas and more. Or choose delicious favorites from the full menu from 8 p.m. to close.

KUMI JAPANESE RESTAURANT + BAR

“Paint the Town Gold” this New Year’s Eve at KUMI Japanese Restaurant + Bar. Located inside Mandalay Bay Hotel & CasinO, Michelin-starred Executive Chef Akira Back has composed a special five-course New Year’s Eve Prix Fixe Dinner featuring a selection of signature menu items, all shared for the table. A $95 menu will be available from 5 -7 p.m., and a $125 menu will be available from 7:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Parties can also get the evening started with a complimentary shot of Akira Back sake upon arrival.

MB STEAK

MB Steak is serving a five-course dinner, prepared by Executive Chef Patrick Munster, on NYE. Menu highlights include caviar served with chive creme fraiche and egg yolk, charred Spanish octopus, a baby iceberg salad, filet mignon with butter-poached Maine lobster, and tasting portions of MB Steak's chocolate cake, cheesecake and carrot cake. Served 5:30 to 11 p.m., with a champagne toast for diners at midnight. Each course is paired with a special wine selected by wine director Mark Hefter. The New Year’s Eve menu will be priced at $95 per person, with optional wine pairings priced at an additional $65. MB Steak’s full menu, featuring a wide selection of premium steaks, savory sides and decadent desserts, will also be available.

MIZUMI

Star chef Devin Hashimoto unmasks the flavors of the Far East at Mizumi. The stunning décor, all fiery crimson and gold, is enhanced by wraparound views of tranquil gardens, coursing waterfalls and a serene lagoon. Hashimoto’s cuisine is equally captivating, with a five-course menu that deliciously mingles tradition and trend: crispy Big Island abalone with avocado, wasabi crème fraiche, wafu vinaigrette and Osetra caviar; furikake and panko crusted Tai Snapper Nitsuke with soba noodles, Yakibara nori, dashi Konbu broth and mitsuba; Robatayaki grilled short rib Kahuni with black truffle nishime vegetables and yakitori sauce; the chef’s selection of sashimi, nigiri sushi and maki sushi; and a 2018 celebration dessert. The evening includes a Champagne toast, party favors as well as a DJ and music for dancing. Prix fixe, $295 per person. Beverages, tax and tip are additional. Reservations, 9 pm.

MARTORANO'S

Martorano’s will be getting in on the New Year’s Eve action with a three-course menu ($75) with options including Famous Meatball & Salad, Fried Calamari Martorano, Eggplant Stacked, spaghetti D.O.P., short rib Bolognese with pappardelle, veal marsala and more. With a disco ball chandelier and DJ, guests can dine and dance into 2018.

MESA GRILL

Bobby Flay’s Mesa Grill will be serving a multi-course prix fixe menu for $95 per guest. Guests will enjoy a celebratory Southwestern-inspired meal with dishes like crispy Oysters Rockefeller with chorizo and kale, fire roasted surf & turf, lobster out-of-the-shell with Fresno chile butter sauce and dark chocolate & gianduja tarte for dessert.

MR CHOW

MR CHOW at Caesars Palace, will ring in 2018 in the chic space with a multi-course menu, perfect for groups of any size. The menu features celebratory dishes like live lobster with Szechuan sauce, fresh steamed sea bass, Ma Mignon and Beijing chicken. The first seating begins at 6 p.m. at $95 per person and second seating begins at 9:30 p.m. at $150 per person. Guests can toast to the New Year with a live DJ spinning from 9 p.m. to midnight.

MRKT

MRKT will serve a three-course New Year’s Eve menu on Dec. 31 from 5 p.m. – close for $85. Guests will begin the meal with a choice of lobster bisque or pan-seared foie gras. For the main course, MRKT will serve lobster tail and filet with asparagus. Dessert features a chocolate tart with butterscotch mousse.

NOBU RESTAURANT & LOUNGE

For New Year’s Eve, guests can experience an eight-course Omakase dinner for $275 per person, including a variety of sushi, King Crab Inaniwa pasta salad, soy-braised Kinmedai, Japanese A5 Wagyu Miso-Zuke, premium seafood and more.

OLD HOMESTEAD STEAKHOUSE

Old Homestead Steakhouse will serve up an unforgettable New Year’s Eve experience for $225 per person with dishes like big eye tuna & truffles, the ultimate surf & turf with Wagyu filet mignon and Maine lobster and chocolate caramel lava cake for dessert.

OYSTER BAR & GRILL

Oyster Bar & Grill will feature a three-course prix fixe menu at $55 per person, including one glass of champagne.

THE PALM

The Palm Las Vegas will usher in 2018 with a three-course, prix-fixe menu, offered from Dec. 29-31, featuring The Palm’s classic “Surf ‘n’ Turf” dinner for two, available for $195 per couple, with an upgrade option to toast with two glasses of Taittinger Brut La Française Champagne for an additional $25 per couple. Those in the mood for other Palm steakhouse classics can choose from the restaurant’s a la carte menu, which will also be available that evening. Menu highlights include lobster bisque, thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, Nova Scotia lobster mac 'n' cheese, New York cheescake and more.

PINK TACO

Specials at Pink Taco on NYE include Pulpo Agua Chile with chilled Spanish octopus, cucumber jalapeño broth, red onion and cilantro ($14), Pescado Frito with whole fried red snapper, fried plantains, trio of salsa, cilantro green rice, beans and flour tortillas ($20), and Alfajor chocolate cookies filled with Dulce de Leche and dipped in pink chocolate served with a tamarindo chili dipped strawberry ($8).

PROMENADE CAFE AT JW MARRIOTT

Three-course NYE dinner for $16.99 plus. Served from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

RAMPART BUFFET

Choose from a variety of selections such as oysters on the half shell, marinated mussels, lobster waldorf salad, Chinese BBQ pork, spring rolls, rotisserie chicken, roasted pork loin with apple bacon compote, and an assortment of desserts including specialty cakes and New Year’s black and white cookies. Cost is $79 with card, $89 without card. Served noon to 8 p.m.

RAINFOREST CAFE

Ring in 2018 at Rainforest Cafe with fun for the whole family! Guests of all ages will enjoy an evening of live DJ entertainment, face painting, balloon artists, and magician.

Throughout the evening, guests will dine on a well-stocked buffet, featuring Carved Roast Beef Sirloin, Vegetarian Rasta Pasta, Coconut Shrimp with Mango Sauce, Grilled Veggies, Teriyaki Chicken, Jasmin Rice, assorted pastries and petit fours and more! As the clock strikes midnight, guests can ‘cheers’ to the New Year with a special champagne toast for adults and sparkling apple cider for minors.

RAO'S

Rao’s will be ringing in the New Year with the best traditional Italian cuisine, available in a curated multi-course prix fixe featuring a number signature Rao’s dishes as well as specialty items including lobster & shrimp diavolo, seafood salad, veal piccata, filet mignon marsala and more -- all for $98 per person. Please call Rao’s directly at 702-731-7267 to make reservations.

RED SQUARE RESTAURANT & VODKA LOUNGE

Join in on the party at Red Square Las Vegas located inside Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino with a decadent four-course Celebration Menu. Enjoy our $85 celebration menu from 8 to 10 p.m. which includes a visit to the famous ice vault with a special vodka toast. Guests will also enjoy a complimentary glass of champagne during dinner. A $65 early dining prix fixe option will also be available from 5-7 p.m.

RESTAURANT GUY SAVOY

Restaurant Guy Savoy at Caesars Palace boasts floor-to-ceiling windows with prime views of the Strip. The award-winning restaurant will offer a multi-course Prestige Menu with an incredible view of the fireworks for $600 per person. Guests will be wowed with dishes like octopus in cold steam, wild line caught sea bass with lentils and mushroom jus, Savoy’s famous artichoke and black truffle soup, grilled Japanese wagyu, a Dom Pérignon “Golden Bubble” dessert and more. The exclusive menu will also be available on New Year’s Day. To make reservations, email aalpe@caesarspalace.com.

RI RA LAS VEGAS

Ri Ra kicks off the New Year party with a special toast at 4 p.m. while live streaming Ireland's clock hitting midnight. Drink specials include the Black Velvet Cocktail ($7.75). Live entertainment by The Black Donnellys starting at 8:45. Food specials include a seafood tart ($13), blackened ahi tuna ($28), prime rib carvery ($29) and Magners Glazer lamb ($30).

RUTH'S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE

Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Harrah’s Las Vegas will go back to the bygone era this New Year’s Eve with incredible views of fireworks, live entertainment, decadent dishes, and a Great Gatsby-themed celebration. For $130 per person, guests will indulge on lobster bisque, a traditional surf and turf, a variety of sides, New Year’s celebration cheesecake and a glass of wine and a glass of champagne.

SALVATORE'S

Ring in the new year with various delicious food options at Salvatore’s on Dec. 31 from 4:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. The New Year’s Eve menu includes jumbo shrimp cocktail for $18; Salvatore’s lobster bisque for $12; Caesar salad served in a cheese bowl for $12; salmon wellington with crab and shrimp mousse in a flaky crust, served with a delicate orange scented hollandaise for $34; stuffed fillet of sole featuring tender fillet of sole stuffed with a crab and shrimp mousse, draped with a rich lobster cream and served over grilled asparagus risotto for $39; monte e mare with filet mignon draped with béarnaise and two succulent lobster tails, served with potatoes and asparagus for $59; herbal crusted prime rib of beef au jus served with Parisienne potatoes and asparagus for $39; champagne chicken sautéed to a moist finish with champagne and served with a wild mushroom risotto and reduced tarragon cream for $29; Osso Bucco with a generous portion of veal shank braised tender in a Chianti-tomato reduction and finished with roasted garlic and gremolata, served over ribbons of pasta for $49; and tortellini with fresh pears, including tender cheese filled pasta bundles simmered in a rich Gorgonzola-sage cream with diced fresh pears for $29.

SC PRIME

SC Prime is celebrating the new year with a special four-course New Year’s Eve menu on Dec. 31 from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. The first-course appetizer options include a petite crab cake and tiger prawn served with fresh asparagus, lemon beurre blanc and red wine drizzle or chilled lobster stack with mandarin orange vinaigrette and blood orange reduction. The second-course features a soup or salad option, offering seafood bisque en croute with shrimp, scallops, lobster bisque and puff pastry or an asparagus caprese salad with fresh asparagus, roma tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil, balsamic reduction and imported olive oil. The third-course entrée options include a Boursin cheese crusted chicken breast with whipped potatoes, fresh seasonal vegetables, bacon and roasted corn relish and chicken jus lie for $69; seared Alaskan salmon served with grilled Portobello mushrooms, fresh asparagus and king crab butter sauce for $79; slow roasted prime rib of beef, includes a 16-oz. cut served with stuffed baked potato, fresh seasonal vegetables and au jus for $89; grilled 18-oz. rib eye and shrimp with jumbo gulf shrimp, crispy potato cake, fresh seasonal vegetables and roasted garlic sauce for $99; and grilled eight-oz. filet mignon and lobster tail served with whipped potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables for $119. Finish off the meal with a marbled chocolate chip cheesecake with raspberry coulis and fresh berries for $11.

SEAFOOD SHACK

The special NYE menu at Seafood Shack at Treasure Island will feature Pacific oyster chowder or scallop ceviche, grilled filet mignon with jumbo lump crab cake or braised Maine lobster with littleneck clams and chocolate whiskey cake with caramelized pecan sauce. Served 5 to 10 p.m. for $65.95 per person.

SEARSUCKER LAS VEGAS

Enjoy some seriously fun eats this New Year’s Eve at Searsucker Las Vegas inside Caesars Palace. Early eaters can dine on a $95 four-course menu available from 5 to 6:30 p.m. For those looking to start the party later in the evening, a $125 prix fixe menu will be available from 7-11 p.m. Searsucker invites guests to dine on playful American menu offerings and raise a glass as they say so long to 2017.

SINATRA

Sinatra’s posse would love the celebration in store at his namesake restaurant, where guests will be greeted by fedora clad servers offering signature Sinatra Smash cocktails. The festive five-course celebration dinner includes such sumptuous dishes as smoked scallop and lobster salad, ravioli al uovo with shaved white Alba truffles; turbot and spot prawns al Cartoccio; and a beef duo of beef brasato al Barolo, and roasted Wagyu ribeye with carrot puree, crispy Brussels sprouts and potato and mushroom croquette. For dessert there is an irresistible warm Nutella tortino with mascarpone gelato and grappa zabaglione. Prix fixe, $375 per person. Beverages, tax and tip are additional; Reservations, 9 pm.

SPAGO

NYE specials include Royal Siberian Osetra Caviar ($130), lobster ravioli ($36), grilled rack of Colorado lamb (price not listed), prime filet of beef rossini ($76) and dark chocolate opera ($14).

SPARROW + WOLF

Sparrow + Wolf is planning a one-of-a-kind New Year's Eve soiree. "Innocence Lost" is the theme for the evening and there will be a champagne tower and caviar bumps. The party starts at 10 p.m. Tickets are $125 per person. General Manager and snappy dresser John Anthony says “swanky dress will be rewarded.” Guests should RSVP by calling (702.790.2147) or emailing (Acaisa@sparrowandwolflv.com) as soon as possible.

STACK RESTAURANT + BAR

STACK Restaurant & Bar inside Mirage Hotel &Casino is serving up a special four-course menu for New Year’s Eve diners looking to ring in 2018 in style. From 5 – 6:30 pm a $125 prix fixe menu will be available, and a $165 menu will be available from 7 – 11 pm. For those ready to start the party, a $195 menu with bottomless champagne will be offered from 7 – 11 pm.

STATION CASINOS

The Feast and Festival Buffets are offering New Year’s Eve spreads to help you ring in 2018 with menu offerings such as prime rib au jus, salmon, Cajun crawfish, au gratin potatoes, and more. Special menus offered from 4-9 p.m. Cost for adults starts at $14.99 at Fiesta Rancho, Palace Station, Texas Station, Fiesta Henderson, and Sunset Station. Boulder Station and Santa Fe Station will feature Crab Legs and other seafood items starting at $22.99 and $34.99, respectively. Pricing starting from $21.99 at Green Valley Ranch Resort and Red Rock Resort.



The Grand Cafés and Café Fiesta at Fiesta Henderson will feature special menus available on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, from 11 a.m.-1 a.m. and 11 a.m.-10 p.m., respectively. All are open 24 hours. Cost is $12.99 for the prix fixe menu at Palace Station, Boulder Station, Texas Station, Fiesta Henderson, Santa Fe Station and Sunset Station and $25.00 at Green Valley Ranch Resort and Red Rock Resort.



At The Charcoal Room inside Palace Station, diners can expect entrees such as pan seared sea bass or queen cut prime rib, with a complete prix fixe meal, $65. The Broiler at Boulder Station’s special menu includes the all-you-can-eat soup and salad bar with balsamic brown sugar braised short ribs, carrot ginger soup and champagne short cake, $39. Austin’s inside Texas Station is offering items priced a la carte, including maple bacon glazed baked brie, lobster Colorado and champagne sundaes. At Sonoma Cellar inside Sunset Station, guests can order items such as roasted corn and shrimp bisque soup, whole Maine lobster and filet, herb roasted prime rib or seared duck breast. Santa Fe Station’s Charcoal Room is offering salmon crudo and caviar, a shareable 20-ounce chateaubriand and 24-ounce lobster tail with sides and two glasses of champagne, or a 20-ounce rack of lamb. Inside T-Bones Chophouse at Red Rock Resort, guests can order the ever-popular seafood jackpot, Tsar Imperial Ossettra caviar and A5 Japanese Kobe. At Hank’s Fine Steaks & Martinis inside Green Valley Ranch Resort, the menu includes aquatir caviar, a Wagyu beef tenderloin with crispy prawn, and butter poached Maine lobster thermidor. Fuego inside Fiesta Henderson’s menu includes lobster bisque, bone-in filet and Chilean sea bass with crab crust.

SUSHISAMBA

NYE menu offerings include omakase topping nigiri sushi ($70), Alaskan king crab robata ($45), duck breast robata ($43), Osetra caviar ($16) and a sponge cake with pear sorbet ($13).

SW STEAKHOUSE

From its prime spot on the Lake of Dreams, SW offers a steakhouse experience that is a cut above all others. Star chef David Walzog crafts classic chophouse favorites with modern flair: Chef’s Hors d’oeuvres on Ice – including caviar, foie gras mousse, king crab, porcini and chilled shellfish; smoked scallops with golden potato puree and white truffle; roasted Muscovy duck breast with braised greens, matsutake mushrooms and charred citrus; and a choice of Mediterranean branzino with caviar butter sauce or dry aged Snake River Farms sirloin with black truffle. The evening includes a Champagne toast, DJ and music for dancing as well as party favors and a keepsake photo. Five-course gala dinner, prix fixe, $495 per person. Beverages, tax and tip are additional; Reservations, 9 pm.

TABLE 10

NYE dinner offerings at Table 10 include champagne poached pear salad ($15), pan-seared Hudson Valley foie gras with brioche toast ($24), prime Tomahawk ribeye for two ($120), and Hawaiian vintage chocolate lava cake ($10).

TREVI ITALIAN RESTAURANT

To ring in 2018, TREVI will offer cappelletti, which means “little hats,” on Dec. 31. The home-made pasta dumplings will be filled with Barolo-braised beef tongue and served with horseradish butter, Barolo reduction, aceto di balsamico, shaved pecorino Romano and slivered radishes. TREVI is also serving holiday cheer throughout the month with the Happy Hollytini, made with vanilla vodka, Kahlúa, peppermint schnapps and cream.

VICTORY'S CAFE

Victory’s Café’s New Year’s Eve special includes an eight-ounce steak and fried shrimp with the choice of potato or vegetable du jour. The special will be available on Dec. 31 from 4 to 10 p.m. for $14.99 with C.A.N. Club card or $16.99 without the card. Diners can add soup or salad for $1.99.

WAVERLY'S STEAKHOUSE

Waverly’s Steakhouse is offering a four-course filet and lobster dinner on New Year’s Eve from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. that includes an appetizer, salad and dessert for $54.95 with C.A.N. Club card or $56.95 without a player’s card.

WOLFGANG PUCK BAR & GRILL SUMMERLIN

NYE specials include oyster and shrimp platter ($25), truffle risotto ($29), seared diver sea scallops ($37), prime New York strip ($46), and chocolate Oreo cake ($12).

WOLFGANG PUCK BAR & GRILL MGM GRAND

NYE specials include Maine lobster bisque ($16), lobster, calamari and mussels ($36), American Wagyu ribeye ($65), and chocolate Oreo cake ($13).

VINO'S RISTORANTE

Vino’s Ristorante will serve up a special New Year’s Eve menu on Dec. 31 from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. for $54.95 with C.A.N. Club card; $56.95 without a player’s card. The menu features a four-course filet and lobster dinner that includes an appetizer, salad and dessert.

VIRGIL'S AT THE LINQ

Virgil’s will celebrate the New Year in the heart of The Strip with award-winning barbecue, cocktails and live music. Party-goers will enjoy a pre-fix menu complete with BBQ wings, Caesar Salad, Trainwreck fries, The Pig Out complete with Memphis-style ribs, Texas brisket, Carolina pulled pork and barbecue ¼ chicken as well as Virgil’s famous pudding pie for dessert. The party goes from 9 p.m. – midnight. The pre-fix menu is priced at $40 and the premium open bar is priced at $50.

VOODOO STEAK

With a panoramic view of the entire Strip skyline, guests at VooDoo Steak at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino have the premier spot to watch fireworks go off across the entire city with prime steaks and more. Specialty dishes for the evening include espresso rubbed prime strip loin and Maine lobster, white truffle risotto with purple asparagus and parmesan crisp, pan roasted sea scallops and more.

YARDBIRD SOUTHERN TABLE & BAR

Yarbird will offer a seafood platter starting at $75, lentil soup with pancetta ($18), pan-seard scallops with corn relish and bacon butter sauce ($22), fried chicken and caviar (market price) and red velvet coconut cake ($12).

YELLOWTAIL JAPANESE RESTAURANT & LOUNGE

Experience the cuisine of Michelin-starred Executive Chef Akira Back this New Year’s Eve at Yellowtail Japanese Restaurant & Lounge inside Bellagio. Guests can enjoy a six-course family-style meal while taking in the breathtaking views of the Fountains of Bellagio and the Las Vegas Strip fireworks show. From 5 – 6:30 pm a $135 menu will be available and a $175 menu will be available from 7 – 11 pm. For an additional $65, guests can sip on unlimited Akira Back Hunmai Ginjo sake or champagne for a delectable finish to 2017.

ZEFFIRINO RISTORANTE

The prix fixe menu at Zeffierino Ristorante will feature choices of wild jumbo shrimp, Maine lobster salad, prime filet mignon, salads. fettucini with lobster and shrimp, risotto with shrimp, crabmeat and calamari, ravioli with forst mushrooms and black truffles, a grilled petite filet mignon and half lobster, grilled lamb chops, sliced New York steak, sauteed prime filet mignon, osso bucco, and vegan tofu. Cost is $75 per person plus tax and gratuity.

NEW YEAR'S DAY

COPPER WHISK

Copper Whisk is serving up New Year’s Day hangover specials from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. For $14.99, diners can order a breakfast feast that includes coffee, house-made banana bread, three eggs in any style, hash browns, two pancakes, as well as two pieces of bacon and sausages. Also for $14.99, guests can order the southern fried chicken dinner that includes the choice of a soup or salad, served with sweet potatoes fries, coleslaw and a biscuit brownie and ice cream for dessert.

