New Year's Eve road closure, transportation information

Here is information about road closures for New Year's Eve 2017 from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department:

Downtown/Fremont Street Experience:

4:00 p.m. – The Fremont Street Experience will be closed to the public.

6:00 p.m. – The Fremont Street Experience gates open for entertainment.

Las Vegas Boulevard (Strip) Closure Information:

Throughout the evening, East-West travel on Sahara Avenue, Mandalay Bay Road, Desert

Inn Road, Frank Sinatra Drive, Koval Lane, Russell Road, US95 and I-215 will remain

unrestricted.

Harmon Avenue/Bridge will be limited to vehicle traffic from the West leading to City

Center to hotels guests only. Vehicle traffic on Harmon Avenue, East of Las Vegas

Boulevard, will be limited to hotel properties.

Below is a schedule of the anticipated road closures and re-openings:

5:00 p.m. -- Closing of off-ramps from I-15 onto eastbound Tropicana Avenue, Flamingo Road

and Spring Mountain Road by NHP/NDOT begins.

5:45 p.m. -- The closing of all other streets, roads and alleys leading Westbound onto Las

Vegas Boulevard between Sahara Avenue and Mandalay Bay Road from Koval Lane will begin.

6:00 p.m. -- All streets, roads and alleys leading onto Las Vegas Boulevard between Sahara

Avenue and Mandalay Bay Road will be closed with all barricades in place.

6:15 p.m. -- LVMPD Traffic Officers begin clearing all vehicular traffic off Las Vegas Boulevard

between Sahara Avenue and Mandalay Bay Road.

6:45 p.m. -- Las Vegas Boulevard along with all inbound roads leading onto Las Vegas

Boulevard are fully closed to vehicle traffic.

6:45 p.m. -- All moving walkways, elevators and escalators leading to or crossing Las Vegas

Boulevard will be shut off.

Approximately 6:45 p.m. -- Las Vegas Boulevard fully opens to pedestrian traffic.

Eff. 12-18-17

12:00 a.m. to 12:15 a.m. -- Fireworks show takes place on the Strip and Fremont Street

LAS VEGAS BOULEVARD (STRIP) RE-OPENING INFORMATION

Approximately 12:15 a.m. -- All moving walkways, elevators and escalators leading to or

crossing Las Vegas Boulevard will resume operation.

Approximately 1:30 a.m. -- All celebrations normally subside. Barricade removal begins.

Approximately 2:00 a.m. -- Street sweepers begin clean up, working from South to North.

Approximately 3:30 a.m. – Reopening of off-ramps from I-15 onto Eastbound Tropicana

Avenue, Flamingo Road and Spring Mountain Road by NHP/NDOT begins. All other streets,

roads and alleys leading onto Las Vegas Boulevard between Sahara Avenue and Russell Road

will begin re-opening.

NOTE: Road closure times are approximate and subject to change without

notice.

TRANSPORTATION

The Las Vegas Monorail will stay open 43 hours straight for New Year's Eve.

Rides will begin at 7 a.m. New Year's Eve and will end at 2 a.m. January 2.

The monorail is the only motorized form of transportation along the strip since many of the roads are closed off. Locals can ride for $1 and visitors are offered Lyft credit.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) will provide free rides on all of its 39 fixed routes, including express service between park-and-ride facilities and downtown Las Vegas, from 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Riders can simply board any fixed route vehicle without purchasing or presenting fare.



Riders should note that extensive transit detours will be in place on New Year’s Eve due to celebrations on the Las Vegas Strip.