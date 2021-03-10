Life is Beautiful 2021 Las Vegas lineup released

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Life is Beautiful music festival has released its 2021 lineup for the 3-day celebration that is set to take place in downtown Las Vegas on Sept. 17–19.

Representatives with the event say the artists who are set to perform over the weekend include five-time GRAMMY award-winning pop sensation Billie Eilish, Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Green Day, psychedelic music phenomenon Tame Impala, award-winning rapper A$AP Rocky and electronic music star Illenium.

PREVIOUS: Early-bird tickets for 2021 Life is Beautiful festival sold out

“When curating the lineup for Life is Beautiful this year, we challenged ourselves to stay grounded in the realities of the year that we just lived,” said Justin Weniger, partner at Life is Beautiful. “The way we discover artists changed, the places we listened to music evolved, and the meaning of music deepened as we listened in new ways. This year’s lineup isn’t our 2019 lineup in 2021. It’s our 2021 lineup, and celebrates the artists, both established and emerging, who were the shining lights during our darkest days.”

The entire 2021 lineup includes:

Billie Eilish, Green Day, Tame Impala, A$AP Rocky, Illenium, HAIM, Young Thug, Glass Animals, FISHER, St. Vincent, 6LACK, Modest Mouse, Dillon Francis, Ludacris, Don Toliver, LANY, Brittany Howard, San Holo, J.I.D, Surfaces, Gorgon City, EARTHGANG, Death From Above 1979, All Time Low, Ekali, Purity Ring, Ashnikko, SHAED, Trevor Daniel, DRAMA, Cash Cash, surf mesa, Still Woozy, Noah Cyrus, Caamp, Yaeji, CloZee, Shiba San, Lost Frequencies, Emotional Oranges, Joel Corry, Remi Wolf, Celeste, half•alive, Jamila Woods, White Reaper, Slenderbodies, BIA, LSDREAM, NOTD, Ant Clemons, Mob Rich, Amy Allen, Evan Giia, ford., The Backseat Lovers, Sir Chloe, Teddy Swims, Brijean, POORSTACY, Ekoh, Midnight Kids and Monoky.

“After a year away, we’re not only excited to welcome our fans back to Downtown Las Vegas, but also our partner artists, chefs, speakers, and creators of all forms,” said David Oehm, CEO of Life is Beautiful. “We believe in the power and connection that comes with Live experiences and we’re thrilled to reunite and celebrate a collective return to discovery, serendipity, and together!”

General on-sale tickets for the festival will be released on March 12 at 10 a.m. Las Vegas time and more information can be found online.