Early-bird tickets for 2021 Life is Beautiful festival sold out

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UPDATE MARCH 4: Early-bird tickets for the Life is Beautiful music festival went on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday and general admission tickets are already sold out.

ORIGINAL STORY

Early bird tickets for Las Vegas’ premier music, arts, culinary, comedy, and ideas festival, Life is Beautiful, will go on sale March 4 at 10 a.m. (PST).

Returning Sept. 17 – 19, loyal fans have the opportunity to purchase specially priced tickets to the three-day festival, which will once again take over 18 city blocks of the bustling streets of Downtown Las Vegas with unparalleled talent, world-renowned culinary offerings, experiential artists and more.

The Life is Beaitiful festival in 2020 was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in a significant financial blow to the downtown area. More than 185,000 people attended the festival in 2019 and the event generated approximately $43 million in revenue.

Additionally, the annual Electric Daisy Carnival was originally pushed back in 2020 from May to October and has now been rescheduled to May.

“It’s a good day when you get to announce that LIVE is back,” said Justin Weniger, Partner of Life is Beautiful. “In the darkest days of 2020 when everything else stopped, the Life is Beautiful community kept us moving forward. We're eagerly awaiting a return to the festival grounds where we will reunite our community and celebrate the role of art and music in providing us hope when we need it the most.”

Born as part of a community transformation project, Life is Beautiful has helped revitalize a critical urban core and given young creators and small businesses a reason to call Downtown Las Vegas home. The 2021 festival promises to deliver more of the chart-topping acts, culinary experiences, and public art that it is known for. This moment in arts and culture has never been more important to Downtown Las Vegas.

“While there is still uncertainty in the world, we are watching problems evolve into possibilities and are beginning to see all the right signs,” added Weniger. “Much like most of our audience, we’re excited to reacquaint ourselves with a world where discovery and serendipity are once again the norm. We’re ready to hear those three magical words echo from the stage, ‘Are you ready?’ Most importantly, we’re ready to feel the power and connection that comes with Live experiences.”

Early Bird Ticket Pricing:

General Admission (GA) Tickets:

Early Bird 3-day GA: $295 plus taxes/fees

VIP Tickets:

Early Bird 3-day VIP: $635 plus taxes/fees

VIP+ Tickets:

Early Bird 3-day VIP+: $1,420 plus taxes/fees

All-In Tickets:

Early Bird 3-day All-In+: $2,895 plus taxes/fees

Life is Beautiful is a three-day celebration that unifies the concepts of art, music, good, comedy, and ideas.

Over the years, Life is Beautiful has featured top performing artists, such as Chance the Rapper, Kanye West, Foo Fighters, Lionel Ritchie, Stevie Wonder, Mumford & Sons, Billie Eilish and Post Malone.

In addition, the festival generates new thoughts with a series of prominent speakers who challenge attendees’ preconceived notions about the world. Previous IDEAS Series headliners of the include television personality, author, model and drag queen, RuPaul Charles, and science educator Bill Nye.