Las Vegas restaurants offering great meals at great prices for Restaurant Week

Las Vegas Restaurant Week began in 2007 as a way to give locals and tourists the opportunity to help out by dining out. Proceeds from Restaurant Week benefit Three Square, Southern Nevada’s only food bank.

Restaurant Week begins on June 18 and runs June 29. Guests who take advantage of special Restaurant Week menus contribute to this deserving cause with a portion of proceeds from each sale benefiting Three Square. For every $1 raised, Three Square provides three meals for hungry families in Southern Nevada.

Several restaurants will offer different brunch, lunch, and dinner menus, with some menu items exclusive to their Restaurant Week menus. All menus are priced at $30, $40, $50, or $80.

Participating restaurants include:

CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

All-American Bar & Grille at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino offers an affordable menu, available for both lunch and dinner. To start, guests will be given the restaurant’s bucket of peel-and-eat shrimp. Guests will then be able to choose between the Wicked Burger, cheese burger, or Caesar salad as their entrée. A Ding Dong wedge will be provided for dessert. $30.

BLT Steak at Bally’s Las Vegas, which combines bistro ambiance with steakhouse fare, invites guests to experience their Restaurant Week dinner menu. Begin with a chopped salad or warm mozzarella caprese salad. As an entrée, guests can choose between an 8oz petite filet, or salmon. For dessert, guests will be treated to a pomegranate Napoleon. $80.

Burger Brasserie at Paris Las Vegas invites guests to experience their French interpretation of the American classic. Guests will start with an appetizer of either buffalo chicken fries or Chicago dog sliders. As a main course, guests can choose between Paris sliders, a country fried chicken burger, or the Thanksgiving-inspired Sunday turkey leftovers burger. This menu is available for both lunch and dinner at $30.

Center Cut Steakhouse at Flamingo Las Vegas is the go-to spot for classic Vegas dining. Start with a prawn cocktail and an apple and frisee salad. For the main entrée, guests will have their choice of filet mignon, rack of lamb, or scallops. End on a sweet note with the crème brulee or “candy bar” for dessert. $80 for four courses.

GIADA at The Cromwell is where Emmy Award-winning celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis shares her Italian cuisine with refreshing California influences. GIADA will be offering both a brunch and dinner menu for Restaurant Week.

The $30 brunch menu, available Friday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This four-course meal begins with signature antipasti, followed by a Margherita pizzette, both served family-style. For an entrée, guests can choose between cavatelli or lemon pesto grilled cheese. This brunch menu is concluded with a lemon ricotta ice cream cookie sandwich.

The dinner menu at $80 per person is available Monday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Friday through Sunday, 5 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. The meal begins with an antipasti platter and arugula salad, both served family-style. Guests will then receive their choice of the petit filet, Berkshire pork tomahawk, or pistachio crusted salmon. This delectable meal will be concluded with Giada’s signature cookies.

Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill at Caesars Palace is celebrated chef Gordon Ramsay’s take on the English pub experience. This restaurant will be offering two menus for Restaurant Week – a $30 lunch menu and a $50 dinner menu.

For lunch, guests will be treated to a first course of tomato soup with parmesan pesto toast. The second course is a Shepard’s Pie, with root vegetables and cheddar potato. The third course is a dessert of Ramsay’s signature sticky toffee pudding.

The dinner menu begins with either a Caesar salad or tomato soup with parmesan pesto toast. This course is followed by the guest’s choice of either prime flat iron steak, chicken curry, or Shepard’s Pie. For dessert, guests can choose between either sticky toffee pudding or vanilla pudding.

Guy Fieri’s El Burro Borracho at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino will take your taste buds on a journey to Flavor Town starting with one of Guy Fieri’s world-famous signature margaritas, the Caliente Margarita, followed by the Borracho house salad. The main course is a Borracho Platter with a carne asada or chicken taco and one enchilada, served with rice and beans. The menu is available for both lunch and dinner and is priced at $40.

Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen + Bar at The LINQ Hotel & Casino offers a taste of celebrity chef Guy Fieri’s signature cuisine, featuring bold flavors and interesting takes on traditional dishes. This menu, available for both lunch and dinner, costs $50 and allows guests to start their meal with any of the restaurants signature $15 cocktails. As an appetizer, guests can choose between the lobster lollipops and the tuna poke won tacos. As an entrée, guests can have their choice of any burger or sandwich.

Le Café Ile St. Louis at Paris Las Vegas will offer a three-course lunch menu for $30. Start with French onion soup au gratin or a red quinoa salad. As a second course, guests will be treated to either Chicken Piccata or Salmon Wellington. Guests should save room for a delicious dessert from the restaurant’s talented pastry team.

Mesa Grill at Caesars Palace, Bobby Flay’s acclaimed flagship restaurant, features vibrant southwestern cuisine. Since 2011, Mesa Grill has beenRestaurant Week’s top Gold Plate Donor, a rewarding achievement earned year after year for raising the most funds in their category. Mesa Grill is offering three special menus for Restaurant Week.

The three-course brunch menu is available on Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. This menu costs $30. The first course includes the guest’s choice of either the roasted corn soup, baby romaine salad, or tiger shrimp with a roasted garlic corn tamale. The main course features a choice between the ranch style eggs tostada, green chile cheeseburger, jumbo lump crab cake, and sixteen spiced chicken. For dessert, guests can indulge in a seasonal dessert from the talented chef team.

The lunch menu is available Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This menu costs $30. The first course includes the guest’s choice of either the roasted corn soup, baby romaine salad, or tiger shrimp with a roasted garlic corn tamale. The main course features a choice between the green chile cheeseburger, jumbo lump crab cake, and sixteen spiced chicken. Guests will be delighted with a surprise dessert creation from the chef team to end the meal on a sweet note.

The $50 dinner menu is available nightly starting at 5 p.m. As a starter, guests can choose between the roasted corn soup, Sophie’s chopped salad, tiger shrimp with a roasted garlic corn tamale, charred shishito peppers, or, for $5, the burrata and heirloom tomato salad. A choice between the ancho chile honey glazed salmon, red chile braised short ribs ($10 supplement), New Mexican rubbed pork tenderloin, and sixteen-spiced chicken make up the main course selections. To end the meal on a sweet note, guests can choose between the coconut crème key lime pie and the chocolate and berry shortcake.

Old Homestead Steakhouse at Caesars Palace brings a bit of East Coast steakhouse tradition to Caesars Palace with its three course Restaurant Week dinner menu. Guests will start with a steakhouse wedge salad, French onion soup, or colossal shrimp cocktail. For the main course, guests can choose between Atlantic salmon, 8oz. black angus beef filet, or Jidori chicken. The third and final course includes either crème brulee or Big Fat Chocolate Cake. This elegant menu costs $80.

Oyster Bar at Harrah’s Las Vegas, will continue their tradition of providing delicious and high-quality seafood by offering a $40 menu, available at both lunch and dinner. As a starter, guests will have a choice of clam chowder or a coastal salad. For the main entrée, guests can enjoy shrimp jambalaya or shellfish boil. Lastly, the dessert options include key lime cheesecake, Mandarin tart, chocolate mousse, and Baked Alaska.

Rao’s, the authentic Italian-New York City experience at Caesars Palace, includes a $50 pre-fixed dinner menu, with three entrée options featuring some of the restaurant’s most popular dishes. For the first course, guests can enjoy the frisée salad, roasted red pepper & buffalo mozzarella, or the cannellini bean hummus. For entrees, guests can choose from pan seared sole, pesto chicken penne, and frilled flat iron. As a dessert, guests will experience either the chocolate raspberry trifle, or the cannoli ice cream sundae.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Harrah’s Las Vegas not only features breathtaking views, but also offers an unforgettable dining experience. For $80 per person, guests start with a steak house salad or cup of soup. For the entrée, guests can choose an 11-oz. filet, a 16-oz. ribeye or the chef’s selection of fresh seafood. A personal side dish of either creamed spinach, mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus or sweet potato casserole is also included. Delicious white chocolate raspberry cheesecake with almond bark will complete the meal.

VooDoo Steak at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, set on the 50th floor of the hotel, offers a different approach to your average steakhouse, set apart with remarkable views and prime steaks and chops. VooDoo Steakhouse will offer the finest fare for only $80 for dinner. The selection of starters includes the guest’s choice of Wagyu short rib bruschetta, Maine lobster bisque, or an heirloom beet salad. For the entrée, guests will receive their choice of Angus rib eye, diver sea scallops, or Jidori chicken. For dessert, guests can enjoy an assortment of sorbets and ice cream.

STATION CASINOS

Station Casinos’ restaurants will offer delectable menus for diners with a heart, as Station Casinos will donate $6 to Three Square from every meal purchased on the special menus. T-Bones Chophouse at Red Rock Resort, Sonoma Cellar inside Sunset Station and The Charcoal Room at Palace Station are offering meals for $80. T-Bones’ meal includes braised mishima prime rib with ravioli, parmesan cream, rocket arugula, and crisp forest mushrooms. Entrée is a wood grilled Linz Heritage angus petite filet, jumbo shrimp scampi, wilted baby spinach and red wine jus; while dessert is chocolate cake crème brulée with maple bacon ice cream.

At Sonoma Cellar, guests will be treated to a warm spinach salad, bacon wrapped scallops, a dry-aged 20-ounce prime New York steak and crème brulee. Palace Station’s Charcoal Room will serve a virgin bloody Mary oyster shooter; choice of a prosciutto, mango and papaya salad or carrot and ginger soup; choice of smoked prime rib or miso glazed halibut; and Charcoal Fourplay, a lemon cake layered with a trio of chocolate, blood orange and apricots.

The Broiler at Boulder Station, Hank’s Fine Steaks & Martinis at Green Valley Ranch Resort and Fuego inside Fiesta Henderson will offer special prix fixe dinner menus for $50. At Hank’s, the meal begins with a warm honey grilled stone fruit salad followed by a roasted petite Creekstone New York strip, then Hank’s Chocolate Bar finishes off the special meal. Fuego and The Broiler are offering an heirloom tomato salad and a three cheese-crusted filet mignon. The dessert is a warm butter toffee cake.

The Charcoal Room at Santa Fe Station, Pasta Cucina at Sunset Station and Send NOODLES at Palms are offering meals for $40. For its prix fixe meal, Pasta Cucina is serving oven-baked crab and artichoke dip with herb-grilled flat bread, a pistachio encrusted halibut with charbroiled balsamic asparagus spears and zabaglione with berries and biscotti. The Charcoal Room has pan fried pork belly for starter, a 12-ounce New York steak and a chocolate pecan tart for dessert. Send NOODLES is offering guests wor won ton soup; a choice of appetizer between tempura green beans or crispy chicken bao; an entrée choice of BBQ spare ribs, ramen mac-n-cheese, or house ramen; and mango sticky rice for dessert.

Finally, Lucky Penny at Palms is offering a $30 meal with a choice of zin-braised meatballs or buffalo wings “elote” for appetizer; an entrée choice of dirty burger, turkey and dressing or Margherita pizza; and a red velvet lava brownie for dessert.

SLS LAS VEGAS

Bazaar Meat by José Andrés will offer an eight-course menu including cotton candy foie gras; littleneck clams and Rueben air bread; albóndigas Spanish meatballs in a saffron-almond sauce, josper-roasted padrón peppers with lemon and La Maja olive oil; and Catalan-style pa’amb tomàquet with pan de cristal bread and fresh tomato for appetizers; a choice of Magneson organic Hereford ribeye or Merino lamb rack served with buttered potato purée and Brussels sprouts for the entrée; and an assortment of cream puffs, tarts and little cakes for dessert. The menu is priced at $80.18 per person, with wine pairings available for an additional $25 per person.



Katsuya will offer a four-course dinner with a choice of crispy rice with spicy tuna, yellowtail sashimi with jalapeño or spicy albacore sashimi with crispy onions for the first course; crispy chicken salad, creamy rock shrimp or crispy Brussels sprouts for the second course; seafood yakisoba, mushroom bop or omakase sushi for the third course; and assorted mochi ice cream and seasonal fruit for dessert. The menu is priced at $50.18 per person.



Cleo will offer a five-course dining experience, with a choice between hummus with tahini or lebneh with feta, served alongside warm laffa bread for the first course; Greek salad, beets salad, or quinoa and roasted vegetable for the second course; spicy cigars, falafel or Brussels sprouts for the third course; grilled hanger steak, chicken tagine or garlic shrimp for the fourth course; and sticky toffee pudding with vanilla gelato or flourless chocolate cake with vanilla gelato for dessert. The menu is priced at $40.18 per person.

Andiron Steak & Sea will offer a special dinner for $50 per person. The dinner menu includes choice of corn soup, Caesar salad, avocado toast or grilled octopus; choice of Serrano crusted salmon, hanger steak, Mary’s organic chicken or roasted cauliflower steak; and choice of creme brûlée donuts or pretzel cheesecake.

SOUTH POINT CASINO

Don Vito’s at South Point will offer a three-course meal for $40. First course includes choice of Tuscan mussels, chicken and andouille sausage cannelloni or Italian farm salad. Third course includes choice of short rib Barolo, spaghetti license or medallions vito (twin medallions of beef); and third course includes choice of chocolate chip cheesecake cannoli or Twix bar tartufo. Bottle of wine included for two people.

Primarily Prime Rib will also offer a three-course meal. First course includes choice of summer salad bow, prime rib slider, soup of the day or a traditional wedge salad; second course includes choice of 10 oz. roast prime rib, strawberry chicken breast or sautéed orange roughy; and third course includes choice of peach shortcake or warm chocolate caramel fondue. Cost is $30.

Silverado Steak House is offering a three-course dinner for $50. First course includes choice of tempura shrimp and crab ceviche shooters, a filet mignon slider, pork & water chestnut dumplings or lLmestone and Lolo Russo salad; choice of 12 oz. chimichurri boneless rib eye, seared orange roughy, chicken vesuvio or tamarind filet; and chocolate trifle or lemon cream cake.

TREASURE ISLAND

Cowboys and cowgirls can start their two-course lunch with a choice of Gilley's Chili, turkey green chili, chicken tortilla soup or house salad. Entrée choices include Chipotle chicken sandwich, BBQ pulled pork sandwich, Lone Star Burger or Apple chicken salad. All entrées are served with a fountain beverage. This Restaurant Week menu is available for $20 per person, and guests can upgrade to any side order for $4.99. For dinner, Gilley's offers a hearty three-course meal for $45. After devouring a starter Gilley's chili, turkey green chili, chicken tortilla soup or house salad, guests will dine on their choice of BBQ Short Ribs, smoked and braised until fork tender with a Dr. Pepper glaze; Spice Rubbed Salmon grilled over Mesquite wood with Cajun remoulade; wood-grilled shrimp marinated in garlic, lemon and olive oil and served with choice white cheddar green chili grits or Southwestern cream corn; or a 10 oz. Flat Iron Steak. The dessert course is a sweet choice between Down Home Strawberry Shortcake, Old Time Banana Caramel Puddin' or peach cobbler.

Guests can dive into a three-course dinner for $50 at Seafood Shack, and choose an appetizer of New England clam chowder or lobster beignets, savory Maine lobster "doughnuts" with chipotle aioli. The second course offers a choice between Seafood creole with blackened striped sea bass, shrimp, crabmeat, crawfish tails, and Andouille sausage swimming in a spicy tomato sauce; or Angel hair pasta with sea scallops and oven-roasted tomatoes and spinach in a lobster cream sauce. The meal concludes with carrot cake or key lime pie.

Treasure Island's premiere steak house, Phil's Italian Steakhouse, offers a decadent three-course dinner for $50. Appetizer choices include soup or salad: Lobster and corn chowder, made with fresh Maine lobster and sweet corn; or French onion soup with Gruyere and Swiss cheeses; Butter lettuce with strawberries, hearts of palm, feta cheese and balsamic vinaigrette, or Caesar salad. Follow soup or salad with an 8 oz. filet mignon; mahi mahi with king crab and avocado salsa with asparagus; chicken and chorizo pasta with grilled chicken breast and strozzapreti pasta; or spinach and lentil bucatini with baby spinach, sunblush tomatoes, puy lentils and bucatini pasta dusted with parmesan. A cappuccino crème brûlée concludes the meal.

TUSCANY SUITES & CASINO

PUB 365 at Tuscany Suites will offer special Restaurant Week menus for lunch ($20) and dinner ($30). As a Platinum Platter participant, $6 per meal will be donated to Three Square. The three-course lunch menu features carnitas empanadas, beef sliders and the tom turkey burger for choice of entrée. The three-course dinner menu features the choice of Manhattan Montana burger, I’m not a burger and Baja fish tacos. Both meals come with the choice of featured draft beer, house wine, well drink, fountain soda or iced tea.

Tuscany Gardens at Tuscany Suites will feature a prix fixe menu for $30, with $6 per meal donated to the charity. For the first course, guests may choose between a house salad and minestrone soup. For the entrée, guests may choose between fettucine alfredo with chicken, chicken marsala, filet of beef, spaghetti & meatballs, chicken piccata and New York steak. For dessert, guests may choose between tiramisu, crème brulee and gelato. https://www.tuscanylv.com/restaurant/pub-365/

THE VENETIAN/THE PALAZZO

Buddy V’s inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian/The Palazzo will offer a 3-course lunch for $20 and 3-course dinner for $40. Lunch menu includes choice of tomato & basil soup or Caesar salad; choice of spaghetti & meatballs, chicken palm or grilled salmon; and choice of cannoli or New Jersey-style cheesecake. The dinner menu includes choice of Grandma’s Meatballs, panzanella or Caesars salad; choice of spaghetti bolognese, Mediterranean Sea bass, chicken part or My Dad’s Bucatini; and choice of cannoli, New Jersey-style cheesecake or warm Nutella cake.

Guests can order a $30 three-course lunch at Public House that includes Watermelon Salad or Wagyu Nachos for the first course, Pan Seared Halibut or Wagyu Tri Tip for the second course, and a Build-Your-Own Dessert for the third course. For the $40 three-course dinner, guests can choose between Tempura Green Tomato or Hawaiian Tuna Poke for the first course. For the second course, guests have the option of Lamb Porterhouse or Braised Veal Check Gnocchi, followed by the Build-Your-Own Dessert.

OTHERS

Andre's Bistro & Bar will pay tribute to the late Anthony Bordain during Restaurant Week. This year’s throwback menu will feature dishes inspired by Brasserie Les Halles, the New York-based French restaurant that closed in 2017. The special menu ($50) will be available beginning today through June 29. First course includes choice of Caesar salad, Wagyu beef carpaccio, French onion soup, Escargot de Bourgogne or seared foie gras; second course includes choice of steak frites, duck a l'orange, or lobster thermidor; and third course includes coice of creme brulee and chocolate walnut gateaus.

The Barrymore will be providing two three-course dinner menus for $50 and $80 per person. For the $50 menu, guests can order the Sashimi Duo or Smoked Bacon for the first course, Roasted Chicken Mole or Char Siu Grilled Pork Chop for the second course, and Key Lime Tart or Tiramisu for the third course. For the $80 menu, guests can choose between a Prosciutto and Melon Salad or Lobster Mac n’ Cheese for the first course, Smothered New York Steak and Lobster Mash or Pan Roasted Branzino for the second course, and Vanilla Bean Crème Brulee or Chocolate Layer Cake for the third course.

Henderson’s Elephant Bar will be providing a three-course lunch menu for $20. For the first course, guests can choose from a garden or Caesar salad, Chicken Tortilla Soup, or Tomato-Basil Bisque. For the second course, guests have the option of the BBQ Burger, Crispy Chicken, Jambalaya, Chicken Citrus Salad or Yakisoba Noodles, followed by the third course with the option of Butter Cake, Crème Brule or Cheesecake. For the $30 three-course dinner option, guests have the same choices for the first course. For the second, they can choose form Yakisoba Noodles, Misoyaki Salmon, Chicken Marsala or Top Sirloin, followed by the same options for dessert.

Flour & Barley will be providing a three-course lunch menu for $20. For the first course, guests can choose between a Romaine Salad, Arugula and Kale Salad, Meatballs or Garlic-Cheese Bread. For the second course, guests have the option of Mushroom Pizza, Big Apple Pizza, Verdure Pizza, or the Meatball Grinder Sandwich, followed by a dessert option: two scoops of vanilla ice cream, chocolate gelato or Mini Cannoli.

Hawthorne Grill will feature lunch ($20) and dinner ($50) for Restaurant Week. The lunch menu features gem lettuce salad; choice of 7 oz. NY Strip steak or pan-seared rainbow trout; and strawberry shortcake for dessert. An additional wine pairing is available for $5. The three-course dinner includes choice of grilled calamari or heirloom tomato salad; choice of roasted halibut or 6 oz. filet mignon; and raspberry macaron. An addition wine pairing is available for $15.

Holsteins will be providing a $30 three-course lunch for Restaurant Weekwhere guests can choose from Buffalo Chicken Dip or Caesar Salad for the first course, The Gold Standard or The Classic for the second course, and a Milkshake or Malt for dessert.

Honey Salt will offer lunch ($20) and dinner ($40) during Restaurant Week. Lunch menu includes choice of New England fry, Elizabeth’s Caesar salad or turkey meatballs; choice of Biloxi buttermilk fried chicken sandwich, backyard favorite burger or grain power with grilled salmon; and choice of strawberry shortcake or a brookie. A drink pairing is also available for $18 per person. Dinner menu includes choice Elizabther’s Caesar salad, tomato soup or bigeye tuna poke; choice of caramelized sea scallops, Mary’s free-range brick-oven chicken breast or bistro beef tenderloin; and choice of strawberry cheesecake or a brookie. An additional drink pairing is available for $25 per person.

"Marriage Can be Murder," the interactive dinner show at D Las Vegas, is participating for the 2nd year. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to Three Square. Tickets are $71.95, $86.95 or $101.95. Guests can use code 3SQUARE at checkout online on any ticket price. Call the box office at 702-388-2111 for local pricing.

Nacho Daddy will be offering special lunch and dinner menus for Restaurant Week. The lunch menu includes choice of salsa and chips or a house salad; choice of crispy avocado tacos, signature chicken or pork taco or BBQ chicken nachos; and choice of chocolate cake (vegan) or caramel apple nachos. Cost is $20. The dinner menu includes choice of guacamole and chips (vegan) or house salad; flaming chick’n fajitas (vegan), flaming chicken fajitas or fiesta nachos; and choice of chocolate cake (vegan) and caramel apple nachos. Cost of dinner is $30.

Pizzeria Monzu will feature lunch and dinner menus. Lunch menu includes choice of sweet & sour meatballs, bruschetta con burrata or insulate mistag; choice of regina Margherita pizza, five-cheese pizza or apricot pizza; and choice of chef’s dessert trio or formaggio trio. The dinner menu includes choice of sweet & sour meatballs, bruschetta con burrata or insulate mistag; choice of regina Margherita pizza, five-cheese pizza or apricot pizza; and choice of crepe lasagna, Sicilian sausage farcita, polpettone; and choice of chef’s dessert trio or formaggi trio. Cost is $20 for lunch and $40 for dinner.

Robert Irvine’s Public House will also participate in Las Vegas Restaurant Week from June 18 through June 29. Guests will be able to indulge in a special three-course menu featuring favorite dishes such as choice of appetizer: Baked Whipped Ricotta or PH Poutine; choice of entrée: Fish and Chips or Steak and Guinness Pie; and choice of dessert: Dark Chocolate Cake, Banoffee Pie or Lemon Ricotta Cannoli – priced at $40 per person (excludes tax and gratuity).



