Las Vegas Restaurant Week takes place Monday, June 18 through Friday June 29. Participating restaurants are offering prix-fixe menus ranging from $20 to $80.

100 percent of the proceeds collected will go to support Three Square's mission to provide more than 271,000 food insecure residents here in Southern Nevada.

Mesa Grill is offering a three-course lunch for $30, and a three-course dinner for $50, with $5 from each going back to Three Square.