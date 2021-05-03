Watch
ABC to air Mike Tyson documentary series in May

Kamran Jebreili/AP
Mike Tyson makes a fist during an interview with The Associated Press, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, May 4, 2017. Tyson is in Dubai to announce the start of his worldwide boxing gym franchise. Tyson said Thursday that a city like Dubai can show people the best of the Middle East, its people and Islam. Tyson praised the sheikhdom as "a party place, a place you have a good time at. This is like New York, man!" He said that contradicts some negative perceptions of the Mideast. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
ABC News announced today it will debut a special four-hour documentary series on the life of boxing legend Mike Tyson.

“Mike Tyson: The Knockout” will put viewers ringside for a main event that will chronicle the former champion’s climb, crash and comeback, from his difficult childhood to becoming undisputed world champion to his 1992 rape conviction and his personal struggles. Through the lens of his life’s extreme highs and lows, the two-part primetime event will examine some of the most pressing questions about resilience and reinvention.

“Mike Tyson: The Knockout” will feature new interviews with actor and boxing enthusiast Rosie Perez, former President of HBO Sports Ross Greenburg, ESPN’s Jeremy Schaap, those in Tyson’s inner circle and more. It will also include exclusive ABC News archival material and previously unaired interview footage with Tyson, who reflects on what he has learned throughout his boxing career and his new outlook on life.

“Mike Tyson: The Knockout” premieres on back-to-back May 25 and June 1 (8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

It can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

