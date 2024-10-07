CCSD teacher named semifinalist for 2025 Grammy Music Educator Award

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas teacher is in the running for a national award.

Stephen Blanco is the Mariachi Director at Las Vegas High School and he is a semifinalist for the 2025 Grammy Museum and Recording Academy Music Educator Award.

The award is given to educators who make "a remarkable contribution to music education and show a commitment to maintaining music programs in schools."

Mariachi Joya at Las Vegas High School was created in 2018 and since then, Blanco has led the group, which has won multiple awards and performed at the White House twice.

Blanco is one of only 25 music teachers across the nation to be selected for this honor. Organizers say the semifinalists were selected from more than 2,400 initial nominations in 49 states.

According to the Grammy Awards website, the first music educator award was handed out in 2014.

The winner of the Grammy Music Educator Award will receive $10,000 as well as a matching grant for their school's music program.

Event organizers say nine other finalists will receive $1,000 and matching grants. The 15 educators who are not selected as finalists receive $500 with matching school grants.

Semifinalists are also eligible to apply for Professional Membership at the Recording Academy.

The finalists will be announced in December and the winner will be recognized during Grammy Week 2025.

If Blanco wins, he will be the first music educator from Nevada to earn the award.

You can see the full list of semifinalists here.