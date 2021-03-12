California man wins almost $900K at Cosmopolitan hotel-casino on Las Vegas Strip
COSMOPOLITAN HOTEL-CAISNO
Posted at 12:28 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 15:33:18-05
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man from California is going to have a very good weekend.
The man won $892,000 on March 12 while playing the Vacation slot game at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
The hotel-casino says that "Jamie" was helping celebrate a friend's birthday when he won the top prize.
PREVIOUS STORIES
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.