Two lucky winners hit jackpots over $200K in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One man is feeling like royalty after hitting it big at Palace Station.

The lucky guest, Randall Needens, is heading home to Colorado a couple hundred thousand dollars richer after hitting the progressive jackpot playing Pai Gow Poker on Sunday night.

$232,683 to be exact after hitting a straight flush 7 through Jack.

The casino says the progressive had been steadily climbing since it cracked $200,000 a few weeks ago.

Another jackpot was hit at Planet Hollywood hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

A man won $204,770 playing 3 card poker.

He says he and his wife come to Las Vegas several times a year and this time they were celebrating her 50th birthday.