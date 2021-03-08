Anthem donates $20K to the Henderson Equality Center

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Equality Center has recently been able to expand their space due to a $20,000 sponsorship provided by Anthem.

The Center now has a large event center room that will be used for a multitude of events, with its primary goal of using it for a job readiness program.

Job readiness training programs prepare participants to get, keep, and excel at a new job. Basic employability skills include effective communication, problem solving, resume building, and interviewing.

Using interview role-playing exercises, participants will learn to listen, avoid talking too much, speak professionally, express an appropriate level of confidence, answer questions, and ask for additional information to show interest in the job without appearing desperate.

Job readiness training programs also help participants develop good work habits that facilitate their ongoing success.

The Henderson Equality Center’s job readiness trainings will consist of a three week course that will prepare participants for all of the aforementioned items.

The room will also be utilized to help expand the food pantry for large distributions, larger space for tutoring services, and to provide a larger space for the various groups that meet at the Center to spread out for the various COVID-19 guidelines currently in place.