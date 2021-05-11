Watch
Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas on return from air show

Thunderbirds flew over Las Vegas today on the way home to Nellis Air Force Base after a weekend air show.
Posted at 11:51 PM, May 10, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you were able to be outside today you may have seen a fun surprise.

The Air Force Thunderbirds flew over the Las Vegas valley.

They were on their way back from the Barksdale Air and Space Show in Louisiana.

It was their third show so far this year.

The team says that after returning from out-of-state air shows it will continue to do these hometown flyovers.

