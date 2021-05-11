Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas on return from air show

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you were able to be outside today you may have seen a fun surprise.
The Air Force Thunderbirds flew over the Las Vegas valley.
They were on their way back from the Barksdale Air and Space Show in Louisiana.
It was their third show so far this year.
The team says that after returning from out-of-state air shows it will continue to do these hometown flyovers.
Welcome home @AFThunderbirds ❤️🤍💙 pic.twitter.com/Zw5PBZ8OX8— Danny Chebanenko (@DannyProduces) May 10, 2021
Well that was cool. Walking the pup at the park and saw the @AFThunderbirds fly over the #Vegas Strip in the distance. @KTNV #Thunderbirds pic.twitter.com/z9oXNA695D— Jason Dinant 🇺🇸🏳️🌈 (@JasonDinant) May 10, 2021