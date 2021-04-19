Thunderbirds set to fly over Las Vegas on return from an air show Monday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, kicked off their show season and debuted their new show over the weekend at the Cocoa Beach Air Show in Florida.

The team says they will return to Nellis Air Force Base on April 19 and will conduct their first of many 'Thunderbirds Arrival' flyovers of Las Vegas.

The return flyovers that started in 2020 and will continue upon their return from air shows outside the Las Vegas area during the 2021 show season.

The flyover for Monday will take the east route and the team says they are expected to arrive between 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

USAF Thunderbirds

In a statement sent to 13 Action News from Nellis Air Force Base, the Thunderbirds' public affairs officer said, "The flyover is subject to change and/or cancellation due to unexpected weather, air traffic or operational concerns during tomorrow's 4 hour and 45-minute return flight from Cocoa Beach, Florida. Therefore, delays and cancellations decisions will be made during flight and might not be communicated to the public until after the aircraft land. The Thunderbirds will post updates regarding their arrivals throughout the year on Twitter at @afthunderbirds."