13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For May 7-13, 2021

The following is a list of 13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas.

1. Las Vegas Aviators take on the Sacramento River Cats in a 6-game series May 6 though May 11. The games will take place at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin.

2. Art Houz Theaters are now open in downtown Las Vegas. Watch first-run and classic movie in one of its luxury theaters while enjoying food and beverages from its restaurant.

3. If you are looking for a horizon-expanding experience, check out “Wink World: Portals Into The Infinite” at AREA15. Created by Chris Wink, co-founder of the Blue Man Group.

4. Crimson at Knight is opening May 7 at Red Rock Resort. The lounge has been transformed into the ultimate fan cave with hockey-inspired food and beverages. The pop-up will also feature a life-size image of Marc-Andre Fleury and other team-branded activations inspired by T-Mobile Arena. It will be open every Friday and Saturday and every game day.

5. Mother’s Day is May 9 and there are many great restaurants in Las Vegas that will serve mom and wonderful meal. Click here for a list.

6. The Motown Extreme Review at Notoriety Theater in downtown Las Vegas features music from artists like Michael Jackson & The Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, Martha Reeves, The Marvelettes, The Temptations, Diana Ross & The Supremes and more. Shows are at 6 p.m. every Thursday through Sunday.

7. First Friday is back for Take Two! Back Again! On May 7. Given current COVID-19 requirements, the art walk will allow 250 people in its footprint at a time. The art walk area on Boulder Avenue and First Street will feature 35 First Friday artists and craftspeople. The food garden and bar area will also allow 250 visitors at a time. Guests can RSVP to the event on www.ffflv.org.

8. Desert Breeze Recreation Center and TruVision Cinema is offering a drive-in movie experience on may 7. The movie will be “Onward” and cost is $5 per car. Tickets can be purchased in advance.

9. Honey County, a Los Angeles band with roots in the Bible Belt, is performing May 7 and 8 at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country. There most recent release is titled “Got It From My Mama.” Show time is at 8:30 p.m.

10. Colte Julian is performing May 8 in The Underground Speakeasy at the Mob Museum. Admission is free and performances start at 8 p.m. The Underground offers an immersive 1920s-inspired experience, handcrafted cocktails and a tequila and mezcal tasting flight for $35 throughout the month of May.

11. Every Tuesday night is Wine Night at JING in Downtown Summerlin. A new vineyard is paired each week with small bites by Executive Chef Tom Griese. Reservations recommended. 4 to 8 p.m.

12. Super Summer Theatre is back with its first production this year titled “Dino, Judy, Frank & Babs.” Shows will take place at their in-town location on Valley View Boulevard. Social distancing and masks required. Shows start May 13 and run through May 16.

13. The 6th annual Skye & Stars stargazing event is happening May 15 at Sky Canyon Park on West Skye Canyon Parkway. There will be telescopes, lawn games, music and food trucks.

If you would like to submit an item for 13 Things, send an email to joyce.lupiani@ktnv.com. Videos and photos welcome.