Desert Breeze Recreation Center offering drive-in movie night

Clark County Parks & Recreation along with TruVision Cinema will offer a drive-in movie with the showing of "Onward" on May 7.

Admission is $5 per car and tickets can be purchased in advance on Eventbrite.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Space is based on availability and is first come, first served. The movie will begin screening at 8 p.m. Parking spots are limited to every other space to maintain proper social distancing guidelines.

Chairs are allowed but must be within the vehicle’s designated area.

One food truck will be onsite.

People are also reminded to wash their hands thoroughly and frequently avoid large gatherings, wear a mask, stay home when sick, and stay at least six feet away from others when out in public to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. Those who do not follow these guidelines may be asked to leave.

For more information about the Mobile Drive-in Movie Series, please contact Special Events, Brian Saliba at (702) 455-8838 or visit Clark County Parks and Recreation’s website.