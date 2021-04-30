Super Summer Theatre announces summer lineup

The Super Summer Theatre celebrates 45 years of premiere theatre in Southern Nevada with a stellar lineup for 2021.

Super Summer Theatre has come a long way since the curtain first went up in 1976 with a run of Shakespeare plays performed by actors who doubled as ticket agents and passed the microphone to one another. Since then, more than one million patrons have thrown down a blanket in the Meadow, shared a picnic dinner with friends and enjoyed great theatre “under the stars.”

Super Summer Theatre will be enforcing social distancing and mask mandates to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Tickets for the Summer Series are priced at $15 for general admission. Parking opens at 5 p.m. and Meadow Seating begins at 6 p.m.

Locations are listed below:

Our in city Location for our smaller productions, held at our studio location: 4340 S Valley View, Las Vegas NV 89103, Suite 210. Just south of Flamingo near the new Valley View and Harmon interchange.

Super Summer Theatre’s outdoor venue is located at Spring Mountain Ranch, just 10 miles west of the 215/West Charleston intersection or 5 miles east past Blue Diamond from the intersection of Hwy 159 and Hwy 160.

All performances are outdoors and run Wednesday – Saturday. 6375 NV-159, Blue Diamond, NV 89004

The 2021 Super Summer Theatre Series Opener

May 13 – May 16: Dino, Judy, Frank & Babs

Presented by Super Summer Theatre and Jade Productions

Location: 4340 S Valley View, Suite 210,. Las Vegas NV 89103

Dino, Judy, Frank & Babs, A Live Tribute Show to Dean Martin, Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra and Barbra Streisand features some of your favorite songs made popular by these ICONIC Super Stars. Memories trickle through the music and help us remember The Way We Were, magically, as if touched by Witchcraft. After all, Everybody Loves Somebody Sometime and Happy Days remembered just make us Smile and send us Somewhere Over the Rainbow. Feeling Good we’ll be In the Mood for love. And Love Will Keep Us Warm, sharing Friendship, always knowing they each did it their own My Way.

