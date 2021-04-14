Mother's Day specials in Las Vegas | 2021

Mother's Day is Sunday, May 9 and there are plenty of places to take mom for her to enjoy the special day. Here are some of the specials down below:

EVENTS:

Art Classes for Kids

With Mother’s Day quickly approaching, Art Classes for Kids introduces the Mother’s Day ART BOX, offering fun and educational experiences for artists of any age and their moms. Created by instructor Kim Bavington, each ART BOX includes all the supplies needed to create three cool art projects, along with upbeat video tutorials containing all instruction needed. Priced at $120, the Mother’s Day ART BOX may be shipped anywhere in the United States. Each box contains all the art supplies needed, including watercolor paints, ink, a clay set, various sizes of paintbrushes and canvas for two people. To receive $25 off, use code “MOM25” at checkout.

RESTAURANTS:

Black Tap

For Mother’s Day, Black Tap Las Vegas will be offering a special bundle. For $26, the bundle will include their truffle burger and watermelon smash cocktail.

El Segundo Sol

On May 9 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

El Segundo Sol is spicing things up with sizzling hot fajitas, taco platter creations and more, along with a variety of classic or frozen margaritas. “Loco Hour” runs from 3:30 PM – 6:30 PM in the bar area, headlined by $5.50 margaritas and $4 well drinks. Indoor and outdoor dining will be offered, and reservations are recommended. Patio seating is first-come, first-served. Call 702-258-1211 or go online to make a reservation.

Eiffel Tower Restaurant

On May 9 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Celebrate Mother’s Day at Eiffel Tower Restaurant with Chef Joho’s French brunch fare. The three-course meal features specialties such as Creme Brûlée French Toast, Lobster Benedict plus Ulti-Mosas – a creative spin on the classic brunch cocktail featuring ten fresh fruit flavors. The cost is $59 per person, plus tax (gratuity not included). Treat mom to a special surprise with a dozen red roses waiting at the table for $65, plus tax. Go online or call 702-948-6937 to make a reservation.

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

On May 9; 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab in Las Vegas is open on Sunday, May 9 for Mother’s Day and enjoy fresh seafood, including Alaskan Halibut, Seared Sea Scallops and Florida Stone Crab Claws, Prime Steaks, or the Seared Ahi Tuna Salad. As a thank you for celebrating with us, all moms will go home with a special treat. Reservations are strongly recommended. Joe’s will also be offering the full menu for carryout. Call 702-792-9222 or go online to make a reservation.

Mon Ami Gabi

On May 9, Mon Ami Gabi’s doors open for breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., with morning staples, fresh brewed coffee, and more. The brunch menu is served from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., and dinner service is from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. The restaurant is open for indoor and outdoor dining, and pick-up orders can be placed by calling the restaurant. Outdoor patio seating is first-come, first-served. Call 702-944-4224 or make a reservation online.

Reflection Bay

Reflection Bay is offering an unforgettable lakeside experience with a Mother’s Day Brunch by the bay on May 9. Moms can enjoy a morning full of bottomless sips and delicious bites prepared by celebrity executive chef Scott Commings. The bottomless Mother’s Day Brunch at Refection Bay is $79.99 per person, and is $29.99 for children between 3 and 11 years old. Children under 3 can dine for free. Those interested in reserving a table can do so online or call 702-945-2158.

Stripburger & Chicken

Stripburger & Chicken is open on Mother’s Day from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. serving the full menu like Famous Blue Cheese Burger with fried onions, Hickory Chicken Sandwich with fresh-cut fries, and boozy milkshakes. Happy Hour is available in the bar area from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for small bites, $4 beers, and $5 mixed drinks. Stripburger is first-come, first-served. Call 702-737-8747 or go online to make a reservation.