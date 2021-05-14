13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For May 14-20, 2021

The following is a list of 13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas.

1. The Desert National Wildlife Refuge near Las Vegas encompasses 6 major mountain ranges and 7 distinct life zones. It was created in 1936 to provide a habitat and protection for desert bighorn sheep. It is home to approximately 320 bird species, 53 mammals species, 35 reptile species, 4 amphibian species and more than 500 plant species.

2. The Road to Reopening Festival is taking place from 3 to 7 p.m. May 14 at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater. There will be live music, DJs, food trucks, games, giveaways and COVID-19 shots.

3. Baseball star Jose Canseco, WWE Hall of Fame and Monster truck star Madus and “Star Wars” actor Daniel Logan will be signing autographs this weekend during a Sportscards, Toys and Collectibles Show at the Boulevard Mall.

4. Liquid Red Las Vegas presents the Pirate Nightmare Masquerade on May 14 at Artifice in downtown Las Vegas. DJ Morpheus Black will be spinning rock and industrial music. Stage performances by Guillotina Fatale and Cherrii The Mouth. There will also be a costume contest and talk like a pirate contest. Guests encouraged to wear pirate attire. Must be 21 years of age.

5. Vocalist Michael Nugent is back at the El Cortez for a series of performances in the Parlour Bar. Nugent will perform 6 to 10 p.m. May 14 and 15. Nugent will serenade guests with tunes from classic “Vegas” era through modern-day contemporary hits.

6. “Draganza: A Fierce Variety Show” happens every Friday night at AREA15 inside The Portal. The show features Alexis Mateo, Coco Montrese, Kahanna Montrese and special guest Elliott with Two Ts. General admission tickets are $20. Doors open at 8 p.m.

7. The Las Vegas Days Parade is happening May 15. This year it will be a “reverse” parade where the bands, entries and entertainment will be stationary and the parade viewers will drive through. The parade will take place on Third Street.

8. The Moanin Black Snakes are back at the Sand Dollar on Spring Mountain Road. The Moanin Black Snakes have been voted best live blues band multiple times. Founded by Dalton Farmer and Scott E. Rhiner. Admission is free.

9. The Las Vegas Elks Lodge is hosting the Las Vegas Exotic Bird Mart from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 16 at their lodge on West Charleston Boulevard. Tickets are $10 general admission. $5 for children ages 6 to 12.

10. 18bin is hosting a Las Vegas launch party for Scotchdale from noon to 7 p.m. May 16. Receive one free drink with ticket. Enjoy great music and good food during the one-of-a-kind Sunday afternoon bacchanal. Reservations required.

11. DISCOVERY Children’s Museum’s Royal Tea is taking place May 19. The annual event raises funds to support educational programming for children and families of Southern Nevada. The morning tea will begin at 10 a.m. The afternoon tea at 2 p.m. is sold out. Tables will also come set up with a craft station that your little ones can use to create their own candy necklaces, tissue paper cotton candy, ceramic candies, and more.

12. A new show titled “27 — A Musical Adventure” is debuting May 19 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. It will feature the music of music icons who died at the age of 27 — Kurt Cobain, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Robert Johnson, Jim Morrison, and Amy Winehouse. Shows are at 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

13. Wynn Las Vegas is hosting a throwback cocktail hour in honor of the iconic Desert Inn Hotel & Casino from 4 to 7 p.m. May 20 in its Eastside Lounge. Mixologist Mariena Mercer Boarini will demonstrate how to make vintage-inspired libations like the Atomic Cocktail. Additionally, all attendees will receive their own souvenir recipe cards so they may recreate their favorite cocktails at home!

If you would like to submit an item for 13 Things, send an email to joyce.lupiani@ktnv.com. Videos and photos welcome.