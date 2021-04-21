Las Vegas Days Parade coming back as a 'reverse parade'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Days Parade, formerly known as the Helldorado Parade, is back this year but it will definitely be different.

The City of Las Vegas has announced that it will be a “reverse” parade where the bands, entries and entertainment will be stationary and the parade viewers will drive through. It will begin at 10 a.m. May 15.

It will also be held on Third Street, which is wider, than on Fourth Street.

Queueing of vehicles waiting to view the parade will be northbound on Fourth Street, starting at Garces and lining up to the south. Vehicles will turn left from Fourth Street to Garces, then left on Third Street. There will be free goodie bags at the parade entrance for the first 500 vehicles.

An honor guard will lead the parade by walking before the vehicles. Then the mayor, with Elvis, will be the first to drive through, followed by Las Vegas City Council members on the Big Red firetruck, and members of the Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial.

Viewers will be offered a scorecard and pencil at the beginning of the route so they can evaluate the entries; there will be a prize sponsored by the Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial for the best entry overall. Viewers will be the judges this year, so drivers will need a companion to do the scoring.

The Commission also is offering $1,000 for quality local school entries, including performing bands and school clubs; limit two entries per school. Entries must fit in a 12-foot by 12-foot space. Southern Nevada schools are being solicited for entries, but not the general public. Some additional entertainment will be supplied by the Commission budget, including stilt walkers, acrobats and honor guard. Application may be made online at https://cityoflasvegas.formstack.com/forms/las_vegas_days_parade; the application deadline is April 30.

The theme of entries should reflect our heritage; the birthday of the city of Las Vegas; Vegas, then and now; and/or the traditions of Helldorado Days. May 15 is the 116th anniversary of the land auction in 1905, which marks the beginning of Las Vegas. Helldorado was created in 1935. Today, the parade is sponsored by the Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial.

Additionally, Las Vegas Days will take place Nov. 12-13 at the Core Arena. The Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial and the Plaza Hotel & Casino are sponsoring the rodeo; admission will be free. Click here for details and tickets.

