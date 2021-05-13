'27 - A Musical Adventure' to debut at Virgin Hotels May 19

"27 – A Musical Adventure" honors the music icons gone too soon at the age of 27: Kurt Cobain, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Robert Johnson, Jim Morrison, and Amy Winehouse.

Set to debut at its new home inside 24 Oxford beginning May 19, tickets are on sale now for the all-new residency at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton.

Throughout the show, the audience is taken on a retrospective journey of sight and sound, showcasing each artist’s respective contributions to our musical landscape. The show culminates with the artists all performing together on one stage in a rock concert like no other.

Tickets for "27 – A Musical Adventure" are on sale now with ticket prices starting at $65 plus tax and fees. Performances will be Wednesday through Sunday at 8:30 p.m. starting May 19, 2021.

The show is open to ages 6 and up.

Tickets can be purchased at online or by clicking here.