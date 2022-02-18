13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week: Feb. 18-24, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Looking for something to do in Las Vegas? Look no further. Below are 13 Things happening in town this week:

"MJ Live" has a new home at the Tropicana

Hear all the hits from Michael Jackson, the King of Pop, in one extraordinary stage show. "MJ Live," the award-winning tribute concert, has found a new home inside the Tropicana. Experience all the energy and excitement of the legendary superstar as the magic lives on through every hit — from "I'll Be There" to "Billi Jean" and "Thriller." This show is brought to life by one electrifying performance, the baddest back-up dancers in town, and a live band.



Performances Wednesday through Monday at the Tropicana Las Vegas

Doors open at 4:30 p.m.; show at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets starting at $68.30 available through Ticketmaster

Meet the man behind "MJ Live": Jalles Franca on Vegas Spotlight

Join the Black History Month Festival at Springs Preserve

This Saturday, the Springs Preserve comes alive in celebration with the Black History Month Festival. Bring the family to experience this uplifting event filled with arts, crafts, plenty of delicious soul food, singing and dancing. The late Dr. John Creer, local physician, will be honored. While you're there, be sure to check out the Black Las Vegas photo exhibit



Saturday, Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Springs Preserve

Admission is $9.95 for adults 18+ and $4.95 for children ages 3 to 17. Discounted tickets offered for seniors and military.

Rave at the movies presented by Church of Bass

Galaxy Theaters at the Boulevard Mall and Church of Bass have teamed up to provide a new, unique experience for the city: a movie theater rave. Local artists will be showcased with their live DJing skills on the silver screen. Performers will include Black Noise, Moeejito, Dancing Zombies, Rick Rock, Reaktor, SoundzZz, Stevolvco and Volcanix.



Saturday, Feb. 19 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Tickets from $15 to $20 through Eventbrite

Open to 18+; must be 21 or older to drink

UNLV Lady Rebels vs. San Jose State

The UNLV Lady Rebels are on their longest win-streak since 1993, going undefeated for the past 11 games. Watch them take on San Jose State at home this Saturday, Feb. 19 and hopefully continue this historic win-streak.



Saturday, Feb. 19 at 1 p.m.

Cox Pavilion arena

Tickets start at $6 (if bought online and in advance here)

Market in the Alley & Vegas Test Kitchen Foodfest in Downtown Las Vegas

Spend your Sunday with local shopping and food. Market in the Alley is back, every third Sunday of the month. The city block will be filled with food and drinks from local chefs and mixologists, plus offerings from more than 50 local businesses to shop and get to know (including everything from art, jewelry, vintage wares, home décor, and more). As an added bonus, you can enjoy live music from local musicians.



Sunday, Feb. 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

1031 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Try a plant-based brunch at StarbaseLV

It's not just brunch and a show, it's all-you-can-eat brunch and an experience at StarbaseLV for Plant-Based Sundays. The four-hour program features a local host, Asia Jade, plus live entertainment, health and wellness activities, a marketplace, and social games. There are bottomless mimosas and craft cocktails to pair with their extensive selection of plant-based offerings for everyone's favorite meal. This week, comedian Macho Black performs.



Sunday, Feb. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3905 W. Diablo Drive

Tickets starting at $70 are available through Eventbrite.

Find this "hidden gem" in the Arts District for National Drink Wine Day

Friday, Feb. 18 is National Drink Wine Day, and if you want to celebrate, the City of Las Vegas recommends Cork and Thorn. An intimate wine bar in the heart of the Arts District, Cork and Thorn offers a wide variety of exotic wines, charcuterie and spirits in a posh yet laid-back setting. Strike a pose (if that's your thing) because Cork and Thorn is also an Instagrammer's dream with a variety of beautiful backdrops to get that perfect addition to your grid.



Friday, Feb. 18 — or any day but Monday

70 W. Imperial Ave., Las Vegas, NV, 89102

Reserve a table with Open Table

Special displays at BODIES...The Exhibition for Black History Month & American Heart Month

Honor Black History Month and learn something new at BODIES...The Exhibition at Luxor Hotel and Casino this month. Specially curated displays highlight the lasting effects heart disease has on the entire body. The exhibition also honors Black History Month with a temporary installation spotlighting several prominent medical professionals.



Now through Feb. 28

Tickets are $32 for general admission and $25 for locals with a valid ID

Celebrate Bugsy Siegel’s birthday at the El Cortez

It’s time to party like it’s 1906! Celebrate notorious mobster Bugsy Siegel's birthday with a $7 Old Fashioned at El Cortez Hotel & Casino. The libation was said to be enjoyed often by Siegel himself. Siegel is the one-time owner of El Cortez, the longest continuously running hotel in Las Vegas, and was the mastermind behind the now-iconic Flamingo Las Vegas. Siegel's signature Old Fashioned is made with muddled cherries and oranges, sugar, Angostura bitters and, of course, bourbon, then garnished with a luxardo cherry and orange peel.



Available Feb. 21 through 28

Order at Parlour Bar & Lounge or Ike’s inside El Cortez in downtown Las Vegas

Fee-waived pet adoptions at Nevada SPCA for President's Day

Looking for a furry new addition to your “furst family”? The Nevada SPCA is waiving adoption fees during its Paws for Presidents event on Monday, Feb. 21. This includes adult (6 months and older) dogs, cats, rabbits, and guinea pigs. All cats and dogs are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Standard adoption policies apply.



Monday, Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

5375 S. Procyon St. Suite 108

National Margarita Day at Borracha Mexican Cantina

Get the 32-ounce Cazadores Margarita Bowl at Borracha Mexican Cantina at Green Valley Ranch for the discounted price of $14 on National Margarita Day — Tuesday, Feb. 22. Borracha’s Taco Tuesday special will also be available, including all-you-can-eat-and-drink tacos, tequila and margaritas for $29.



Tuesday, Feb. 22 from 4 to 10 p.m.

Live DJ from 7 to 10 p.m.

Details and more information here

Pop-up exhibit HAAS VEGAS! at Juhl in Downtown Las Vegas

Experience an immersive exhibition of fine art and design objects from twin brothers, Nikolai and Simon Haas. The brothers' eclectic use of design and materials has spurned arbitrary artistic boundaries and hierarchies, creating a playful and provocative world that merges art, fashion, film, music, and design.



Now through March 25

Open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Find the exhibit at Juhl (335 E. Bonneville Ave.) in live/work space #138 (entrance on 4th Street)

Local band Dorman performs at the Clark County Library Theater

Dorman performs two hours of original songs and shares the stories behind them with their "Attitude and Gratitude" show at the Clark County Library Theater. The Las Vegas-based band performs all-original country, rock, and Christian songs.



Wednesday, Feb. 23 from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and available through Eventbrite here.

