VEGAS SPOTLIGHT: Meet the man behind "MJ Live" at Tropicana Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is the Entertainment Capital of the World thanks to so many performances bringing their talents to the Silver State.

Jalles Franca stars as Michael Jackson in "MJ Live: Michael Jackson Tribute Concert" currently at the Tropicana Las Vegas, and he brings his own flair to the stage.

Franca spoke to 13 Action News and who shared his story on how he has become the MJ star in Las Vegas.

See the full interview on "How to Vegas" starting at 2:30 p.m. Friday on 13 Action News streaming.

"MJ Live" recreates the electrifying stage show of one of the greatest performers. Guests can enjoy all of the King of Pop's iconic dance moves like the moonwalk and hits like “Bad,” “Billie Jean,” “Thriller” and “Beat It."

The show is nightly (dark Tuesdays) at 5:30 p.m. with tickets starting at $57.50.

