13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week: Feb. 11-17, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Looking for something to do in Las Vegas? Look no further. Below are 13 Things happening in town this week:

1. Maverick Helicopters is spreading the love with a Valentine's special just for Las Vegas locals. When you show your Nevada ID, get $30 off flights, Friday through Monday. The adventure kicks off with a champagne toast, then sit back and wow your sweetheart with gorgeous views as you soar above The Strip at night.

2. It's a romantic tradition just made for two! A gondola ride at the Venetian is sure to get you in the mood for love this weekend. Let all the sights and sounds of Italy seep into your senses as you sit back and allow your very own gondolier to serenade you with songs of love.

3. Take a stroll through the three-acre cactus garden at Ethel M Chocolate Factory, now featuring the Valentine's Day "Lights of Love." There's a new tasting date night option on offer, where you can sample four chocolates paired with matching wines — plus take home a heart-shaped box of treats to share with your love. Now through Feb. 14. Details here.

4. After a nearly-two-year closure, this weekend marks the grand reopening of LIGHT Nightclub at Mandalay Bay. Reopening weekend will feature performances by Wyclef Jean on Friday, Feb. 11 and Sam Hunt on Saturday, Feb. 12. General admission is $20 for women and $30 for men.

5. The award-winning L.A. Comedy Club just moved to a bigger, brand new showroom, the “Dragon Room,” at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod. JC Currais is performing Feb. 11 through 13, or check out their other listings here.

6. There's a new speakeasy inside Bugsy & Meyer's Steakhouse at The Flamingo Las Vegas! Guests will be transported back to "Old Vegas" at The Count Room, featuring vintage vibes with a modern twist and the melodies of swing and funky jazz music. The speakeasy also offers an exclusive Build-Your-Own Old Fashioned beverage cart experience presented by a skilled mixologist. It's open Friday and Saturday from 8 to 11 p.m.

7. "Marriage Can Be Murder," one of Las Vegas' most beloved theatrical experiences, has a new residency at the newly renovated "The Venue" inside The Orleans Hotel & Casino. The interactive comedy-murder mystery show includes a three-course dinner served alongside the continuous performance of actors hidden among the audience. The show opens its (newly renovated) doors Friday, Feb. 11. Tickets start at $78.94.

8. Gabriel Barcia-Colombo, Artist in Residence at The Neon Museum, debuts a new exhibit on Friday, Feb. 11 at Juhl Las Vegas. "Simulations of the Sacred" opens to the public on at 4 p.m. The neon art incorporates digital Nicho boxes (3D shadow boxes traditionally serving as altars to loved ones or honoring patron saints), which will include Las Vegas locals reinterpreted as Sin City Saints. The exhibition is free and open to the public.

9. Immerse in StarBase’s space-age nightclub hosted by Beverly Chillz, a captivating performer, on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. Experience exotic performers, dancers, digital artwork, and immersive videos underneath the disco ball. StarFire features artistic vignettes throughout the venue as this inclusive event uplifts the LGBTQ community and underground culture. The event is free to attend.

10. You won't be able to walk anywhere on the Las Vegas Strip this Sunday without running into a Big Game party, but one downtown spot is having its first-ever Super Bowl bash. ReBar Las Vegas presents the STELLABOWL Party this weekend (in honor of the Stella Artois Super Bowl commercial that was filmed there). ReBar also hinted at a special celebrity guest bartender in an Instagram post: "Can you guess who is 'Manning' the bar?" The party starts Sunday, Feb. 13 at 11 a.m.

11. Tickets for Nine Inch Nails' first U.S. tour since 2018 go on sale Friday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. The headline run will make a Las Vegas stop at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at 8 p.m. Get your tickets at ticketmaster.com.

12. The 18th annual Dam Short Film Festival is back and, just like last year, it's gone virtual. Passes include access to more than 140 short films, live Q&As with the filmmakers and virtual meet-and-greet events. They start at $140. The festival will broadcast live from Boulder City from Feb. 10 through Feb. 14. Learn more on damshortfilm.org

13. Mouth-watering food and tempting drink specials will not be hard to come by this weekend with the plethora of restaurants and bars offering Valentine's Day and Big Game Day specials. Check out our list of Valentine's Day offerings here or find a Big Game Day party near you here.

Be sure to check out our Community Calendar as well! There you'll find free, community-minded events happening in the valley all week long. Visit ktnv.com/CommunityCalendar to learn more.

Do you know of an event that would make a great addition to 13 Things? Please email details and any press assets to events@ktnv.com with "13 Things (date of event)" in the subject line for consideration. Thank you!