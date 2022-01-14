Big Game Parties in Las Vegas | 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Here are some of the Big Game parties that are happening around the Las Vegas area for this year's big football game:

Brooklyn Bowl's Big Game Viewing Party 2022 on Feb. 13, doors open at 2 p.m. and is open to all ages.

Cabo Wabo Cantina will be hosting Tailgate Fiesta on Super Sunday inside the Miracle Mile Shops.

Drai’s has announced big plans for big game weekend in Las Vegas. Every night of the weekend, Drai’s Nightclub will host a fiery full-length Drai’s LIVE concert by fan favorites and frequent headliners Wiz Khalifa, 2 Chainz and Gucci Mane.

House of Blues will offer all-you-can-eat and drink packages and vip ‘luxury box’ viewings of the big game.

PT'S Taverns offer a wide variety of locations throughout Southern Nevada to watch and enjoy the big game.

Tailgate Social Sports Bar & Grill, located at Palace Station Hotel and Casino, will host a Big Game party with unrivaled viewing and champion-worthy drinks and appetizers beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 13.

Via Brasil Steakhouse is hosting a Big Game Party starting at 2:30 p.m. Open bar for $50, buckets of beer for $25 and more specials throughout the game.

