Valentine's Day in Las Vegas | 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Here is a list of events and things to do for Valentine's Day 2022 in Las Vegas.

Grab a box of Ethel M's famous chocolates and walk under the pink lights as the cactus garden Valentine's light display returns in 2022. Dates will be announced soon at EthelM.com.

fresh52 Farmers' Market at Inspirada on Feb. 10 from 3 - 7 p.m. will host the Strawberry Festival at Farmers’ Market, Valentine’s edition.

Valentine’s Celebration Craft & Gift Show on Feb. 12 at Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino - Estancia Ballroom (Casino level) next to the 215 Garage.

Pick up a box of gourmet chocolates at Jean-Marie Auboine Chocolatier shop in Las Vegas, a perfect gift for your valentine.

The Las Vegas Sinfonietta Valentine Day Concert will take place on Feb. 13.

Experience a Las Vegas night flight and foodie tour with your sweetheart all in one amazing night with Maverick Helicopters.

