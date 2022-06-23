Have A Best-Selling Portable Air Conditioner Delivered To Your Door Before The Next Heat Wave

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If your home doesn’t have central air and you need to take the edge off hot summer days, a portable air conditioner can be a saving grace. An air conditioner that doesn’t require permanent installation supplies plenty of perks and works better than a fan. It’s more affordable than a whole-house system, cuts back on humidity and can be tucked out of sight at the end of the season. Unlike a traditional HVAC system, you can take portable units with you when you move.

Below are seven curated portable air conditioners available on Amazon that you can order right now — before that next heat wave arrives, zapping all your energy.

Cool down with the Midea 5,000 BTU EasyCool Window Air Conditioner, which is designed to cool and circulate air in a room up to 150 square feet. This energy-efficient model comes with seven temperature settings and a reusable filter. At $179, this AC unit comes highly rated on Amazon with a 4.4 out of 5-star rating with more than 12,000 reviews and is Amazon’s Choice for Window Air Conditioners by Midea. Consumers found it easy to install and a great value for the money. Several people noted how their electric bills barely budged.

For people who prefer whisper-quiet units for cooling rooms up to 250 sq. ft., the GE Profile Ultra Quiet Window Air Conditioner could be a winner. One reviewer claimed it was the best air conditioner they ever bought and “worth every penny.” The unit integrates with the SmartHQ app, which allows you to monitor, schedule and control the unit from anywhere. Plus, it’s compatible with devices like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The 3-in-1 unit includes a dehum mode, which balances humidity levels. It’s now available for $319.95.

By venting hot air through its hose to the outside via a window, this highly effective dual-hose unit can cool and maintain conditions in rooms up to 500 square feet. More than 9,000 people have reviewed this air conditioner and its average rating is 4.3 stars. For a purchase of $529, you can do quite a bit with this device. It acts as an air conditioner, dehumidifier, fan — and even a heater! It also comes with a storage bag.

The lightweight, rollable design of the SereneLife SLPAC8 Portable Air Conditioner System allows it to be used in the bedroom, living room, office or garage to cool, dehumidify or circulate the air. Operated by remote control, the 8,000 BTU unit can cool a room up to 215 square feet. It sells for $289.99.

This Energy Star-certified unit uses less energy than a standard air conditioner and offers three different fan speeds and a 24-hour programmable on/off timer. This 12,000 BTU air conditioner works well in spaces up to 550 square feet, which is perfect for large bedrooms. One reviewer claimed it to be the best window ac unit they ever owned, calling it “a beast” but noting that it is quiet, too. It’s available for $449 right now.

Effective for cooling rooms up to 150 square feet, this portable air conditioner from Black + Decker features 3-in-1 functionality to cool, dehumidify and circulate air in rooms up to 150 square feet. This easy-to-clean and simple-to-install unit comes highly rated, averaging 4.4 out of 5 stars with more than 34,000 global ratings. It’s also Amazon’s Choice in Portable Air Conditioners by Black + Decker. Buy it for $339.99.

Cool rooms up to 350 square feet with this ultra-quiet window air conditioner from Midea that’s compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant and can be controlled by app. Reviewers highly recommend it, giving it an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars from more than 11,000 global ratings. Customers found the product’s noise level, energy efficiency and value for the money to be its best qualities. One person who purchased two of them said, “You can’t go wrong with this unit.” It’s on sale for $359.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.