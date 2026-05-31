Police investigate homicide in southwest Las Vegas neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A homicide investigation is underway in a southwest Las Vegas neighborhood on Sunday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

Investigators responded to a home in the 6400 block of Jade Mountain Court, in a residential neighborhood near Wigwam Avenue and Torrey Pines Drive.

Officials with LVMPD's Homicide Section are expected to provide more information in a media briefing scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

As of 12 p.m. Sunday, no additional information had been released. A Channel 13 crew is in the area, and we will update this reporting as we learn more.