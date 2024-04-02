Pleasant and Milder Tuesday

Partly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures in the 50s. High pressure overhead tomorrow and Wednesday giving us milder temperatures. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 70s with sunny skies. More wind coming our way by Thursday as an area of low pressure moves in the from the northwest. Still windy on Friday with a slight chance of showers and that will continue through Saturday. Less wind this weekend with highs in the 60s.
Posted at 7:22 PM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 22:22:28-04
