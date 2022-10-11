You can save $220 on a Peloton bike today during Amazon’s Early Prime Access sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Amazon Prime’s Early Access sale has begun, with deals for Prime members on everything from electronics and toys to kitchen appliances and workout equipment, like the original Peloton bike, which is 15% off. Regularly priced at $1,445, the Peloton bike is on sale for $1,225, a savings of $220.

The Peloton bike has an immersive 22-inch HD touchscreen, a headphone jack, Bluetooth connectivity, a camera and a microphone. It also features an adjustable seat and handlebar, with a height range of 4 feet, 11 inches to 6 feet, 5 inches and a weight maximum of 297 pounds. Measuring 4 feet by 2 feet, it fits in small spaces and weighs 135 pounds.

Offering more than just the indoor cycling you’d find with a typical stationary bike, classes will have you singing, dancing and competing against other Peloton members. Be aware that in order to use the bike, you will need need to purchase a Peloton membership, which costs $44 per month, but gives your entire household unlimited access to Peloton’s full library of content, which includes thousands of classes, with options beyond cycling including strength, yoga and meditation.

You can also track your progress and monitor your speed, resistance and heart rate, plus the Peloton bike is compatible with Apple Watch.

The bike has a total rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars, with customers saying it’s well made, top notch and a “game changer.”

One customer who gave it a full 5-star review calls it “first class all the way” but warns that if you haven’t exercised in a while, the first few sessions will be difficult.

“I’d been thinking about a Peloton for a few years but could never bring myself to go through with it. After seeing them available on Amazon with quick delivery and assembly service it was a no brainer. Delivery and assembly went really smooth, as did the setup,” Amazon customer Wiggles wrote. “Tips: invest in cycling shorts with pads and/or padded seat cover.”

Along with the bike, Amazon is offering a discount on a few other Peloton items right now as well, including $19 off their bike mat and $45 off the Peloton Guide, which is a device that uses a camera to become an AI-powered personal trainer.

Other fitness equipment you’ll find on sale during in the Prime Early Access sale includes $600 off this NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle stationary bike and 44% off this Xterra Fitness Folding Exercise Bike, now priced at $101.

New deals will continue to drop throughout the Prime Early Access sale, so be sure to keep checking Amazon’s deal page.

