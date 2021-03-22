Menu

Watch
Now Trending

Actions

Krispy Kreme offering free doughnut for customers with COVID-19 vaccination card

items.[0].videoTitle
Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet deal for those who have received a COVID-19 vaccination.
Krispy Kreme vaccine.PNG
Posted at 9:54 AM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 10:29:36-04

Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet deal for those who have received a COVID-19 vaccination.

Customers who received at least one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine, are eligible for a free doughnut at all nationwide stores starting March 22, according to the company's website.

All you need is to bring a valid COVID vaccination to claim your doughnut.

COVID-19 Vaccines and What You Need To Know

The deal is being offered for the remainder of the year and is valid in-person or through the drive-thru.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

STREAMING NOW

6:38 AM, Nov 25, 2018