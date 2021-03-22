Krispy Kreme offering free doughnut for customers with COVID-19 vaccination card

Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet deal for those who have received a COVID-19 vaccination.

Customers who received at least one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine, are eligible for a free doughnut at all nationwide stores starting March 22, according to the company's website.

All you need is to bring a valid COVID vaccination to claim your doughnut.

The deal is being offered for the remainder of the year and is valid in-person or through the drive-thru.

