Nonstop flight from Disneyland to Disney World is just $69

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’ve ever taken a trip to Disneyland and left wanting more, you can now fly nonstop directly to Disney World for just $69.

Breeze Airways is now offering a “Disney to Disney” flight between Orange County, California — where Disneyland is located — and Orlando, Florida, where you’ll find Disney World. The flights also go from Florida to California, if you prefer hitting up Disney World first.

Tickets start at just $69 one way or just $138 for a round-trip, depending on the day you travel. While we found some tickets for that low price, others were between $79-$159 — still a cheap fare for a cross-country ticket.

Breeze Airlines/Don't Waste Your Money

Of course, if you’ll be flying home from either Disneyland or Disney World and heading to a state that’s not California or Florida, your return ticket price will be different based on where that flight is taking you.

The Orange County Register reports the current prices are only introductory fees and once that ends, prices will be between $119 to $199. That price is comparable to other flights that take the same route, like Southwest, but the difference with Breeze Airways is that you can get a nonstop flight.

However, Southwest does fly that route for as low as $116 — with stops. If you’re looking for the best fares, though, you’ll want to compare. Putting in the same dates as Breeze Airways above, Southwest’s prices are well above the $69 price tag, with the lowest flight currently at $234.

Breeze’s $69 flight price is actually about half the price of a ticket to get into Disney World, which is currently set at $109-$159 for an adult or $104-$154 for a child ages 3-9.

Adobe

Breeze Airlines, which launched in 2021, offers a handful of other cheap flights as well, including one-way fares as low as $39.

Will you be taking advantage of this deal and hitting up both Disney theme parks, one right after the other?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.