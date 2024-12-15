Youth For Youth: How two sisters are bringing together locals to support our community

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two valley sisters are doing what they can to make sure this holiday season is jollier for all children around the valley.

On Saturday, Skai and Roxy Jones held their fourth annual Youth For Youth Holiday Concert fundraiser. It was held inside the Clark High School.

"We donate that money to non-profits in our community that are helping youth," Roxy said.

“I never realized that even though we might be teenagers, we can have such an impact if we put in the work," Skai said.

At the fundraiser, guests were able to enjoy renditions of Christmas music performed by over a dozen students from the high school.

Guests also participated in a raffle and took home some amazing gifts.

“We have a ski trip to Snowbird and two hotel nights at the Hyatt. And we also have four roundtrip plane tickets donated by Allegiant Airlines," Skai said.

The sisters are hoping to raise more than $50,000 and said a portion of the money will go towards the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada and the Forgotten Song Foundation.

“We chose the Boys and Girls Club because over the summer I interned at one of their locations, which was the Agassi location, and there was no A/C in the gym or anything, it was so hot. But, like, we want the kids in the gym and we want them exercising and everything, and so, I was asking how come they don’t have A/C and all of that stuff and they just said that they can't fundraise for that, so that’s what we want to do for them today," Roxy said.

"The Forgotten Song Foundation in previous years, they've always been so supportive of my sister and I through our music," Skai said.

They said by knowing underserved children are also getting a happy holiday, their time and effort put into the holiday concert has been worth it.

“Just knowing that we give them that kind of support makes it all worth it," Roxy said.

Roxy will be graduating from Clark High School this school year.

Channel 13 asked her sister Skai if their efforts to help would continue.

She said she hopes to keep the tradition going next year and keep helping kids around the valley.