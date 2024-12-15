Burn care center celebrates the resilience of pediatric burn survivors through annual Christmas party

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The holidays are a special time to celebrate loved ones and those who care for them.

On Saturday, pediatric burn survivors and their families celebrated their resilience and shared their gratitude with those who treated them at the annual "Lil' Roar Christmas Party" hosted by UMC, the Lions Club, the North Las Vegas Fire Department and the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation.

"When I was in the hospital, they said something about 'welcome to the family,'" Hayley Thompson said. "I was there for two months, and they are family. It's good to be able to catch up with everyone and thank them for everything they did for us."

Thompson lives in Southern Utah and was treated at UMC's Lions Burn Care Center in August 2023.

Two of her four sons, 5-year-old Henry and 2-year-old Thor, were treated for burns, too.

"As far as resilience goes, kids bounce back quick, huh?" Thompson asked her boys with a smile.

Danber Buckinglane, a 14-year-old burn survivor, attends the Lil' Roar Christmas Party every year.

"They helped you through your trauma and burns and all of that," Buckinglane said. "So to see them again is a really nice 'thank you,' to thank them for everything they did for me."

The goal of the party is to give survivors a platform to connect with their caretakers, but also to celebrate life.

"They've been through a lot in the hospital with their burn injuries," UMC's Burn Program Manager Yasmin Conaway said. "Giving them some time where they can be around other kids who've been through something similar, and just be kids again–open a present, sit on Santa's lap and have some fun."

There were games, arts and crafts, food and, of course, pictures and gifts with Santa Claus.

"We're here to provide smiles to kids, we call it 'Operation Make A Kid Smile,'" said Keith Armington, vice president of the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation and firefighter with NLVFD. "My goal is for every kid to have one gift, and essentially put a smile on their face."

Several little smiles in Hayley Thompson's case, which she's extra grateful for this holiday season.

"We made it out, and we're all still here," Thompson said through tears. "We're healthy and happy and learning and growing."