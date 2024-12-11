Holiday shopping spree brings cheer to medically fragile in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Holiday cheer filled a North Las Vegas Target early Wednesday morning as local children, many of whom are medically fragile or terminally ill, embarked on a shopping spree thanks to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Gertruda Velez, a mother of three, expressed gratitude for the opportunity.

“As long as there is food on the table, a roof over our head, and we have our family, that is all we ever need,” Velez said.

For families like the Velezes, presents often take a back seat during the holiday season.

“With Dad working 24/7 and me working 24/7 with the kids, it’s just like, let’s get through the day so we can make it to tomorrow,” she added.

Velez’s sons, Danyel and Jacob, are both medically fragile and require assistance with daily activities. When she learned her family had been selected for the event, Velez was overwhelmed.

“This was like such a wonderful, emotional surprise… sorry, excuse me,” she said, her voice breaking.

The shopping spree, a 27-year annual tradition, is organized by the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Crime Prevention Specialist Portland Preston said the event aims to bring joy to children facing significant challenges.

“We are able to reach out to our children who are medically fragile or terminally ill, and they are really able to have a joyous moment in some of the most difficult times of their lives,” Preston said.

Children are chosen for the program through local organizations and paired with officers who accompany them during the shopping trip. Each child is given $200 to spend.

“Our officers, they get touched in a way that, all throughout the year, they are constantly seeing people on their worst days,” Preston said. “But on this day, they are able to share the heart that is behind the badge.”

For the Velez family, the experience created lasting memories. “It’s wonderful to know that it’s not just one small group,” Velez said. “You have almost this army of care behind you.”

