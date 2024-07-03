'Your life changes in the blink of an eye': Wrong-way crash survivor shares more

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — June 20th is a day that Julian Khoury will never forget.

What was heading toward Julian and his father, Elie, was an SUV speeding the wrong way at over 100 miles per hour, caught on camera by another driver, before it struck them head-on.

"It's a new definition to your life changes in the bling of an eye," Khoury said. "There was no time to recollect. There was no time to even process what was coming at you. It was just there."

WATCH: Driver shares dash cam video of wrong-way driver before fatal crash

Driver shares dash cam video of wrong-way driver before fatal crash

"Cars were on fire, police and paramedics everywhere. Everything was just utter chaos," Khoury said. "Highways were shut down and cars were flying around everywhere."

The crash claimed Elie's life and left 23-year-old Julian with severe injuries, including a broken nose, an eye socket fracture, spinal fractures, and second-degree and third-degree burns.

Despite his severe injuries, he tells me the greatest pain of all is the loss of his biggest role. model.

"It's more than just my life was affected. I lost my father but so did my 18-year-old brother who barely graduated high school," Khoury said. "I have my mother, my grandmother, and in addition, I have my seven-year-old brother who just lost his best friend."

Once he fully recovers, Khoury says he is determined to continue the selfless legacy of his father, who owned Larry's Great Western Meats.

"He never had an issue lending a hand. He always loved reaching out and helping," Khoury said. "His favorite saying was if you give me a dollar, I'll give you two."

As he continues to heal, it's the memories yet to be made that Khoury thinks about. From his weeding day to the birth of his first child, his father won't be a part of it, all because of a reckless driver.

"There is no excuse to have these incidents. There is no reason I had to lose my father to the fact that we can't control our drivers."

As we approach a major holiday and many people prepare to celebrate, Khoury wants to sent a clear message.

"It seems like the city gets worse and worse by the day so really just be safe. You should almost reduce driving because at this point, dozens of people I know have been affected by some sort of traffic incident that should be avoided."

Khoury says he hopes to be able to leave the hospital for this father's funeral services on Sunday.

He says he is grateful to be part of this community and for the overwhelming amount of support.

WATCH: 'He was an everyone kind of man': Son of crash victim shares his story