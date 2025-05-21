You — the community — saved these animals from euthanasia, but the fight's not over yet

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One week ago, we told you that overcrowding at the Animal Foundation was raising the alarm for animals at risk of euthanasia. Their capacity had reached more than a thousand animals.

The call was put out to the community for fosters and adopters, and you responded.

Today, the Animal Foundation shared that, with the community's help, no animals were euthanized for overcrowding. Last week there were more than 1,000 animals at the shelter, but today that number is at 732 (376 of which are dogs).

Of the 732, the shelter said 400 are adoptable.

The Animal Foundation said we are not in the clear yet. Tuesday, the shelter said they took in 156 animals, and, on average, they continue to take in about 80 animals a day.

As the summer approaches, this number will only grow higher, underscoring the ever-present need for more fosters and more adoptions.

Euthanasia is not a decision the shelter makes lightly, only becoming necessary when the shelter environment reaches unsafe conditions.

The Animal Foundation

"When we’re overcrowded like we were last week animals—especially large dogs—are in danger," the shelter said in a social media post. "Stress levels rise, illness spreads, and sometimes we’re forced to make heartbreaking decisions because there’s no space. That’s what we fight to avoid every single day."

The main reason behind overcrowding is due to an influx of stray animals, but many intakes are actually lost pets who already have families. This is one of the many reasons why cities like Las Vegas have ordinances requiring dogs and cats to be microchipped.

WATCH | Here's what you need to know about Las Vegas' microchipping ordinance

New Las Vegas microchipping ordinance set to start August 1. Here's what you need to know

Ways to help

The Animal Foundation says if you find a lost pet who is happy and healthy, make every attempt to find their home or owner safely before taking them to the shelter or calling Animal Protection Services. You can also post on Petco Love Lost or local lost animal Facebook groups.

For fostering or adopting, there is a focus on saving at-risk animals at the shelter through a recently launched a webpage. Their At-Risk Program aims to connect more people in the community with resources and provide transparency.

You can see all at-risk animals in one place by visiting their webpage at AnimalFoundation.com/AtRiskAnimals.

MORE WAYS TO HELP | New low-cost spay and neuter clinic aims to tackle pet overpopulation in Las Vegas

New low-cost spay and neuter clinic aims to tackle pet overpopulation in Las Vegas

WATCH | Nevada SPCA demonstrate how little time microchipping a pet takes