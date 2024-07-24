New Las Vegas microchipping ordinance set to start August 1. Here's what you need to know

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In just one week on August 1, a new City of Las Vegas ordinance will go into effect. It requires all pet owners to microchip their cats and dogs over the age of four months.

"One of my biggest fears is finding my dog running away and dying, so if we can find... if chips can prevent situations like that, I'm all for it," said Theron Abarco who is planning to microchip his dog.

Nevada SPCA is one of many organizations offering this service across our valley.

"The actual microchipping procedure literally takes a fraction of a second, it is a small transponder that is the size of a grain of rice that is injected into the back of an animal," said Nevada SPCA Executive Director Lori Heeren.

The organization showed Channel 13 how it all works.

"We put it in between the shoulder blades subcutaneously so that just goes right under the skin," Nevada SPCA said.

Pet owners must also register with a microchipping company, plus the city's Animal Protection Services through the animal pet licensing program.

While Nevada SPCA offers free microchipping, other animal organizations across our valley also offer microchipping. Many offer it with a charge of around $25 to $70.

What happens if you don't comply though?

The City of Las Vegas told me you can face a misdemeanor charge with a fine of up to $1,000 and six months in jail. That's the same penalty as a first-time DUI charge in Nevada.

A fee many people I spoke with across our valley said they are trying to avoid.

The city told me that's not the goal though. They said the Animal Protection Services team will not go door to door but will scan for microchips whenever they're called out to a scene with a dog. They said the goal is education before punishment.

The city said microchips must remain up-to-date with the owner's information and need to be changed when owners do.

Breeders will also be held to the same standard.

The city said a lack of microchips on dogs is the main reason why so many shelters across our valley are overfilled with animals. The Animal Foundation says 82% of stray pets are more likely to find their way home if they have an up-to-date microchip.

The Animal Foundation told me only 50% of animals brought into their shelter have microchips.

"We ultimately got him back because of the chip," said Judith Monarrez who reunited with her dog after losing him 9 years ago.

Monarrez spoke with me Monday night saying the two reunited last Wednesday night.

For Abarco, he said microchipping is the best protection.

"With the chips, it's always a good way for them to always have a way back to their owners," Abarco said.

Nevada SPCA said they're hosting five more free microchipping events through August 1.

The events are from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at their location: 5375 S Procyon St Suite 108, Las Vegas, NV 89118.

Heeren suggests coming early as past events have been packed.

They will host the free event Wednesday - Saturday (August 24 - 27), and will also hold another event on August 1. Heeren said they will hold more free microchipping events in the near future too.